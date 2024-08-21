Julie 5 stone to be crowned Ripon's Woman of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Slimmer Julie Marshall has been crowned her Slimming World Group’s Woman of the Year after losing 5 stone since joining the group in January 2024!

Julie explains’ I joined my local group at a time where I really felt like I had reached rock bottom. My confidence was so low and I didn't really go out much, a dog attack had left me with a badly scarred arm and I think I really turned to food as a comfort and the weight really piled on’

Having previously been a member of Slimming World and having lost weight successfully Julie knew that she was ready to join and take advantage of the support and motivation on offer.

‘ I must admit I was still nervous that first day but I needn't have been ,the group was so warm and friendly and I got lots of help to make the changes I wanted to. All of which meant I could still enjoy normal food and lose weight !’

Julie before she joined Slimming World

Julie found that by making swaps to her favorite meals she could still enjoy food and was never hungry, with so many free foods to choose from she never felt hungry and with the support of her friends in group was able to work through the strategies and ideas that meant she could enjoy socializing once more and with every stone that she lost her confidence grew.‘I found myself enjoying the food I was eating; it really didn't feel like a diet at all! The free food is so filling and satisfying I never felt deprived and its so easy to follow the food optimising plan.

Group is like a community of people who all understand where you are coming from and with the help and support to make the mindset changes I knew I needed and wanted to make. I even encouraged my friend to join and as we work together too I often found myself taking my new found recipes into work for us to share’.

The change has been incredible and Julie is now able to go into any shop and buy the clothes she wants. Its also brought a new found confidence and she is able to buy and wear outfits she would never have done before.

She was delighted when at a recent group competition she was voted Ripon's Woman of The Year by her fellow members. ‘Its such an honour to be nominated and voted for by my fellow members, I was absolutely delighted it really feels like joining group in January was the best decision’ says Julie

Julie on Competition Night

Julie attends the Ripon group run by local consultant Charlotte Stow, who says ‘I am so proud of Julie - she has been so dedicated to losing weight from the very first week, she has shown such determination and to see her achieve so much is a real pleasure. Group is such a special place to be, my members really build a connection with each other and they support and celebrate each other every step of the way. Julie is walking proof of that and I couldn't be any happier for her.’

Ripon Groups are held in Ripon Bowling Club every Thursday and Friday, with Consultant Charlotte 07855 003179