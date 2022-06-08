Jubilee: Wetherby community pride shines

A message of thanks has been issued by Wetherby Town Council to all those who helped in staging the town’s Platinum Jubilee events.

The four-day programme of activities, performances and attractions, included everything from street parties to music.

“At the end of a long and happy weekend celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Wetherby Town Council would like to thank everyone who was

Last night of the proms in Wetherby to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

involved in helping us to put on the town’s celebrations,” said a council spokesman.

“The varied programme of events meant that there genuinely was something for everyone to enjoy whether sporting, musical, arts, social, motor or food orientated.

“Venues across town including the Ings, Town Hall, Sports Association, Garden of Rest, Church Street and Riverside Bandstand all hosted events, even the River Wharfe, and it was wonderful to see so many community spaces being used and enjoyed.

“Thank you to everyone, whether you helped to organise the celebrations or came out and enjoyed them.”

A highlight was the Last Night of the Proms at the Ings with music from Airedale Symphony Orchestra which was attended by thousands.

Mayor Coun Neil O’Byrne said: “The Last Night of the Proms epitomised the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across four days in Wetherby.

“The centrepiece event was enjoyed by over 2,000 people and it had something something for everyone.

“I enjoyed a vast range of music events; a photographic exhibition of Wetherby over 70 years; It’s a Knockout competition; a variety of coffee mornings; and the Churches Together celebration to name but a few.

“Wetherby truly celebrated Her Majesty’s 70 years as our Queen.”

Claire Stubbs, from Welcome to Wetherby, praised the volunteers involved in the events..

“An amazing night was had by all,” said Claire.

“An incredible 2,000 people enjoyed Welcome to Wetherby’s Last Night of the Proms on Saturday evening.

“It was wonderful to see everyone waving their Union Jack Flags, along with excellent music from Airedale Symphony Orchestra, culminating with a truly spectacular firework display.

“A huge thank you must go to all our wonderful volunteers and to all the people behind the scenes who made this event possible.

“As our Mayor Councillor Neil O’Byrne said to the audience “Wetherby does what Wetherby does best” and was greeted with a thunderous applause.

“I must admit I shed a few tears at the end of the concert when the fireworks were going off with the 1812 Overture playing in time. “

Another attraction was the Old Men’s Parliament who held a Shadows Concerts.

“We usually hold them on (or near as possible) Yorkshire day but as this was a very special occasion we changed the date,” said spokesman Ian Leadley..

“The sun shone and we got crowds of folk stopping to enjoy the Shadows tunes provided by Mick and Graham.”

In Boston Spa’s Riverdale Gardens, £1,000 was raised for Martin House Children’s Hospice by organiser Margaret Beckett with a tea party.

“Special thanks go to Ken and Heather for the wonderful musical entertainment..

“Due to the weather,we had to move the celebrations to Boston Spa Village Hall.

Wetherby’s Priest Hill Gardens held a street party for the Platinum Jubilee, as residents had for the Diamond and Golden Jubilees.