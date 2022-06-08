Jubilee unites city of Ripon

Tea at Ripon Cathedral. Picture: Clive Trewhitt.

Speaking after four days of free events held across the city, Coun Andrew Williams said he was delighted that so many people joined in as the country marked the Queen’s 70-year reign.

“Our aim at the outset was to try and lift the spirits of everyone in what are difficult times for many and that was why everything was free to enjoy.

“We wanted to create lifelong memories as to how they celebrated such a unique occasion.

Jubilee Tea Party at Ripon Cathedral. Picture: Clive Trewhitt.

“I hope that those who came felt that we achieved those objectives.”

Events were based around the city’s Market Square with musical entertainment and free fairground rides.

The Platinum Jubilee Horn was blown for the first time and an afternoon tea themed event was held.

“The events in Ripon were very well attended and there was certainly a desire by those attending to have a good time, which they certainly appeared to,” added Coun Williams.

“We were delighted by the quality of the acts that performed on the stage over the three days in the Market Square and they provided music to hopefully suit all tastes.

“The seating provided proved very popular and the Market Square was full from early afternoon to late evening on all three days.

“The fairground rides proved extremely popular along with the face painting and Punch and Judy.

“I think we provided the most comprehensive programme of Jubilee celebrations in Yorkshire and I am delighted that so many came and took part.”

A Jubilee tea party was held at Ripon Cathedral for invited guests.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson said: “This wonderful Jubilee Tea-party was a gift from the cathedral to the guests who came from the city, region and wider United Kingdom.