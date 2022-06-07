Jubilee: Knaresborough residents celebrate in style

The feast of entertainment started last Thursday evening as a beacon was lit on the Castle top, watched by a very large crowd.

“Town crier, Roger Hewitt, read an official proclamation before the new Town Mayor Councillor Kathryn Davies asked for the beacon to be lit,” said Brian Souter of the Rotary Club.

The Knaresborough beacon ceremony was part of a chain of beacon lighting carried out across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

The following day a tea dance was held at the Community Centre with dancers dressed for the celebrations.

“Saturday morning’s Artisan Market was well supported with Knaresborough Rotarians raising money for defibrillators,” added Brian.

“The flag making workshop at Gracious Street Methodist Church was followed by a Flag procession, led by the Town Cryer, which made its way to St John’s Church and the back of Knaresborough House for the Jubilee Garden Party.”

The Dog Show proved very popular and there was a full programme of entertainment with The Hummingbirds, Roundel, Mimesis, Meadowside Academy Key Stage 1 Choir, Knaresborough Youth Theatre and Studio 3 Dance.

The afternoon came to a close with Knaresborough Silver Band playing a mixture of music from the Last Night of the Proms ending with the National Anthem.

“Many had brought their own picnics but for those who had not, there were stalls selling pizzas, burgers, cheesy delights, coffees and ice creams,” added Brian.

“Knaresborough Lions ran a beer and prosecco stall while Knaresborough Rotary operated a hook-a-duck game and sold raffle tickets for their defibrillators project.”

In St John’s Church a film from the Yorkshire Archives showed the Queen’s many visits to the area.

In Knaresborough House from Thursday to Saturday, a display by the Knaresborough Museum Association featured Mother Tabbetha creating bespoke medieval illuminated manuscripts for those who needed an official pardon for their sins.

Chris Layton’s amazing model railway of Knaresborough with the viaduct was also on view.

“Although the day started off rather cool, eventually the sun came out to add to everyone’s enjoyment of the day.”

An ecumenical service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s 70 year reign was held at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist on Sunday.

The Mayor, Coun Kathryn Davies joined the local Scout groups and a packed church for an inspirational event.

Brian added: “Many local organisations helped to organise the celebrations including the Town Council who provide some funding for the events.