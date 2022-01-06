Joint winners announced for Wetherby Jubilee Award

Tom Adamson was rewarded for his voluntary work as a young leader at Wetherby Beavers and Horia Akram for her contribution to the Wetherby High School community.

Spokesman for the awards, which recognises the outstanding achievements of the under 20s, Barry Riley said: “Nominations were considered by a panel of judges, who for the first time decided to have a joint award with a trophy being presented to Tom Adamson and Horia Akram.

“The awards ceremony was well attended with the nominees and their family and friends in attendance as well as representatives from the Town Council.”

Tom, was nominated by Mick Bee, Acting District Commissioner for Wetherby District Scouts, who said that Tom has been a young leader at 1st Wetherby Beavers for three years.

He gives up his time one evening a week and often leads sessions with the Beavers and has been instrumental in keeping the group going throughout the Covid pandemic.

“While the nation was in lockdown, Tom took the lead in running Zoom sessions for the Beavers unable to attend,” said Barry.

“This enabled them to still get involved in the scouting movement, see friends remotely and have fun.

“A few of them even managed to achieve badges – thanks to his focused sessions.

“This is remarkable as Tom has been studying hard for his A level exams throughout all of the above, with the goal of gaining entry to university to study Medicine.”

“He is passionate about the Scouting movement and ensuring the future generation of Wetherby District Scouts are as enthusiastic and as dedicated as himself.

“He is also a dedicated member of Wetherby District Explorers.

“Tom is an inspiration and an excellent example of a young person sacrificing their spare time to invest in others.

Horia, was nominated by Wetherby High teacher Conor Smith–Lynch, who said that Horia plays a leading role in the School community.

In recent years, Horia has been apart of two youth organisations - the Infinity Centre and Shantona, both based in Harehills.

“Both of these organisations are placed at the heart of their local community and Horia plays an active role in supporting the work that they are doing to prevent violence and anti-social behaviour,” said Barry.

“Horia has set up and helped run numerous initiatives and clubs that create a safe environment for children who may otherwise become vulnerable to anti-social behaviour.