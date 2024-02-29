Max and Maya learning with micro:bits, which they borrowed from a North Yorkshire Library. British Science Week is showcasing the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of British Science Week, running from March 8 to 17, showcasing the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The county’s libraries are offering visitors the opportunity to engage with coding in a fun and interactive way and will showcase the digital kits available to use and borrow from branches.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “STEM subjects are vital building blocks in understanding the world around us. It is fantastic to see our libraries hosting events which will help to develop critical thinking skills and unlock potential in our young people.

“The sessions on offer during British Science Week have been carefully crafted to balance fun and exploration and are open to all abilities.

“I hope they spark an interest in science and coding and inspire young people to embark on STEM careers in the future.”

Library staff are on hand to introduce young people to ‘micro:bits’, the pocket-sized computers designed to help with coding, which can be borrowed.

Visitors can take part in micro:bit hunts around the library, which will involve young people activating them to answer questions. There will also be a reaction game, where people must code the micro:bits and make a game pad to play against a partner.

Other challenges involve building a timer to be used for team challenges, building a buzzer to play a fastest-finger game, and building a DJ sampler to create soundtracks.

Young people can explore Junior Britannica, an online encyclopaedia with safe, fact-checked, age-appropriate content, to learn about the moon and take part in a quiz. They can borrow a Reading Sparks science kit to continue their journey.

Also, visitors can use the code-a-pillar, a caterpillar with a head unit and interactive segments, which has become a popular feature in libraries. It allows children to think independently, introducing pre-schoolers to sequencing and giving instructions.

For full details of the events on offer, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/BritishScienceWeek2024