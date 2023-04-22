News you can trust since 1836
Jet2 warning to holidaymakers travelling to Spain - including  Alicante, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Ibiza

By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

The airline announced the news on its website, saying: "We wanted to let you know that industrial strike action that will affect Air Traffic services at the above airports (Alicante, Lanzarote (Arrecife) Fuereventura and Ibiza, on the following dates and times: April 20, 23, 27 and 30, between 2pm and 4pm (UK time)."

It said this means flights operating to or from these airports may be delayed.

It said: "Check-in will close 40 minutes before your flight's scheduled departure time and in order to get you on the way as quickly as possible our friendly Customer Helpers will board your flight for your scheduled time so we are in a position to depart as soon as we can.

Holidaymakers flying to Spain with Jet2 are being urged to keep an eye out for possible delays due to Strike action in a number of Spanish resorts.
"Our UK-based Operations teams are working hard to minimise any delays and rest assured we’ll have you on your way as soon as we can.

"For up-to-date information, please check this web page again, as well as the departure screens and listen out for any announcements. We'll have you on your way as soon as we can."

