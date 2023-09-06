Jay Rayner welcomes much-loved North Yorkshire brewery onto BBC Radio 4's The Kitchen Cabinet

Watch more videos on Shots!

Now in its 12th series, the The Kitchen Cabinet attracts millions of listeners each week and is one of BBC Radio 4’s most popular programmes.

Similar in format to Gardeners Question Time, each episode sees presenter Jay Rayner and his panel of food experts travelling around the country visiting some of the UK’s most interesting food locations and meeting local food loving people.

The latest episode was based in the market town of Masham, located 20 miles from Harrogate.

BBC Radio 4's The Kitchen Cabinet invited Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep, pictured, onto the hit show at the weekend. (Picture contributed)

Although recorded in late July, the show was finally broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday.

Witty, fast-moving, and irreverent, the show afforded the packed audience inside Masham Town Hall the opportunity to put questions on anything and everything to do with food and drink.

The culinary panel programme also invited Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep, based just 400 yards from the town hall, on to the show as a guest to speak a little bit about the independent brewery and its history.

Founded in 1992 after the sale of the family business, T & R Theakston Brewery, to a larger brewer, Scottish & Newcastle in 1992, Jo Theakston explained the origin’s of the business’s name of Black Sheep – and revealed the other possible names which had been rejected at the time.