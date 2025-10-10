Ivory Bar to salute Harrogate-based DJ and events business that has 'truly made a mark'

Two boyhood friends in Harrogate who turned their DJ dreams into a reality are celebrating their first birthday after a “hugely successful” year of great dance music events across the town’s venues.

The moment the talented duo of Duncan Mythen and Max Czernik realised MDAV, their Harrogate-based DJ and events business, was going places was a year ago at the Ivory Bar.

"The real turning point came with our bank holiday house night called REUNITE at Ivory Bar,” said Duncan.

"The atmosphere was brilliant and the feedback was incredible.

"That was the moment we decided to go all in."

On Saturday, October 11 they will be back at the venue to mark what has been an incredible 12 months.

Duncan Mythen said: "The Ivory gave us the opportunity to host our very first showcase event 12 months ago, and that support has been the foundation and platform for everything we’ve gone on to achieve in the local area.

"What began as that one-off showcase has now developed into a regular residency at Ivory, with a monthly themed night as well as our hugely popular daytime disco, Saturday Day Fever, which has quickly become a Harrogate favourite.

"It’s been an incredible year of growth, and this birthday event is both a celebration of what we’ve achieved and a look ahead to the exciting new chapter that lies ahead.”

The duo are grateful to Tashi, the event's incredibly talented sax player, and Duncan’s sister Stacia who has developed MDAV’s social media presence.