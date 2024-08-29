ITV news appearance for Harrogate district’s most iconic visitors attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The oldest visitor attraction in the Harrogate district has appeared on ITV News in a year which has seen its profile hit a new high in the national spotlight.

After featuring on Bargain Hunt on BBC 1 in May, then winning the prestigious global Travellers' Choice Award for 2024 by Tripadvisor in July, Mother Shipton’s is now appearing on ITVX.

The six-minute TV segment, which first aired on Tuesday, sees reporter Rachel Bullock visit the historic Knaresborough attraction and meet team members and visitors in its beautiful park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in a cave in 1488 in Knaresborough, the news item discusses the fascinating legend of Mother Shipton and her mystical birthplace.

In the national TV news - Mother Shipton’s of Knaresborough is now appearing on ITVX. (Picture Mike Cowling)

The legendary soothsayer foretold the fates of several rulers within and just after her lifetime, as well as the invention of iron ships, the Great Fire of London in 1666, and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

Operating since 1630, Mother Shipton's Cave has been a cherished destination for nearly four centuries with bags of magic and wonder to discover as you wander through the ancient forest and visit the Petrifying Well.

Renowned for its enchanting natural beauty and rich historical significance, the attraction continues to captivate visitors of all ages, from magic and witchcraft enthusiasts to families enjoying themed events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs on a lead are welcome in all areas of Mother Shipton’s park, apart from the adventure playground and the museum, with the exception of Guide/Assistance Dogs.

To watch the news clip, visit: https://www.itv.com/watch/news/inside-mother-shiptons-cave-in-the-footsteps-of-the-famous-soothsayer/qkxpb9c

For more information, visit: https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/