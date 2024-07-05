Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s exactly 10 years since Harrogate hosted the Tour de France but what do people think about it now and was it just one glorious moment or did it leave any legacy for the town.

Hailed a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” at the time, Harrogate fought hard to win the right to be the location in Yorkshire to host ‘Le Grand Depart’ in the 101st edition of the iconic sporting event – the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6.

The then Local Government Minister, Eric Pickles, intervened at the request of Harrogate Borough Council to ensure it hosted the event.

When the big weekend finally arrived, the sun shone, the crowds came out in their hundreds of thousands and the world’s greatest cyclists such as Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and Tadej Pogacar whizzed through the streets of Harrogate – as well as through Knaresborough, Ripon and Masham and up and over the 'Côte de Blubberhouses'.

Flashback to Saturday, July 5, 2014 on Parliament Street in Harrogate - The finishing line on the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France. (Picture contributed)

At the time the only time Harrogate has hosted the world’s most important cycling race was widely regarded as a huge success, unlike the nine days of the UCI championships five years later.

Loads of visitors, international TV coverage and a huge PR triumph for Harrogate and Yorkshire as a whole.

Such was the general excitement, the TdF weekend led directly to the launch of the Tour de Yorkshire in 2015.

That proved to be short-lived, as did local authorities love affair with cycling in an era of austerity and ever-growing financial challenges.

Harrogate-based Kate Auld, one of Cycling UK’s 100 Women In Cycling, was inspired by the Tour De France to start her cycling business The Personal Cyclist. (Picture contributed)

Now, ten years later, the views of Harrogate on the weekend the Tour de France came to Harrogate are mixed.

Some still feel pride that our town was the focus of international attention, others argue the failure to introduce cycling infrastructure in the town since 2014 has been a wasted decade, some say it has led to a public boom in cycling on local roads while others believe that the momentum engendered by those two thrilling days has simply gone.

Harrogate’s Tour de France weekend: What They Say Now

The business woman

The arrival of some of the world’s greatest cyclists such as Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and Tadej Pogacar in Harrogate in 2014 led to a boom in public cycling on the district's roads afterwards. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate-based Kate Auld, one of Cycling UK’s 100 Women In Cycling was inspired by the Tour De France to start her cycling business The Personal Cyclist®️ which offers bike confidence and cycling experiences to individuals, firms and groups.

"I’d soaked up the electric atmosphere and felt there was an opportunity to reach many more people in a more civilised, uplifting and non-competitive way,” said Kate.

“I’d worked on London 2012 and seen the impact of the Games on individuals and communities, in spite of some of the cynicism.

"The Grand Depart’s undoubtedly a selling point to the town but I wish the council would look to other progressive towns and cities and be more thoughtful and braver with their infrastructure planning. A few loud voices don’t always represent the majority.

"Getting back on the bike undoubtedly helps people live healthier, happier lives, whether it’s for leisure, fitness or as a way to travel sustainably.

"But breaking down the barriers to bikes can be challenging; understanding that most people who cycle are also motorists and pedestrians with families living and working in the town is a great starting point.”

The councillor

Coun Michael Harrison, who represents Killinghall, Hampsthwaite & Saltergate Division at North Yorkshire Council, was deputy leader of Harrogate Borough Council at the time.

He regards Le Grand Depart weekend as something he is still very proud of.

"The whole event left a lasting memory for many residents, and I know that it really made me feel proud of where I live,” said Coun Harrison.

"The images of the finishing line, the crowds, the sunshine, it helped reinforce such a positive image for Harrogate and the wider area that remains strong ten years later.”

The cycling group

Harrogate District Cycle Action

A spokesperson for cycling group Harrogate District Cycle Action said the Tour de France may have led to a boom for people taking up cycling in the Harrogate district but that had not been reflected in change on the ground by local authorities and local politicians.

"Many people have taken up cycling for touring, leisure and other challenges,” said a spokesperson.

"Various clubs have started up and existing ones thrived including Wheel Easy, Cappuccino, Prologue, Nova and Knaresborough Spinners.

"The event followed by the Tour de Yorkshire highlighted the great area around the Dales for cycling.

"Another Tour de Yorkshire followed, UCI, then Covid and North Yorkshire Council won several bids to improve cycling infrastructure.

"All these opportunities to build a safe cycle network for local people of all ages have been lost.

"The momentum was there, especially after Covid when the roads were quiet and people felt safe going out on their bikes with their children.

"That momentum has gone and the council are mired in an endless round of consultations, writing of reports and in the last ten years have delivered very little to make any real change to the way that people travel.

"A Congestion survey carried out in 2019 produced a number of recommendations none of which have been implemented and various schemes are held up with no delivery in sight for any of them.Valuable funding won in bids has been spent on consultants.

"Rising costs and poor project management have meant that remaining schemes have had the cycle element stripped out.

"So in a nutshell the best chance Harrogate had to become a safe town for people to cycle has been missed.