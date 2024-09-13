It's just hours until launch of Harrogate Beer Week 2024 with feast of special events

The countdown is on – Harrogate Beer Week is back next week with a series of special events.

Running from Monday, September 16 to Sunday, September 22, beer week was founded in 2021 and is returning once again thanks to another year of support from Harrogate BID.

This week-long, town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer, brewing heritage, and beer culture in the local community offers a programme of special events, offers, and promotions hosted at bars, brewery taps, and eateries across Harrogate.

Founder Rachel Auty is keen to emphasise that it’s not a traditional beer festival and is intended to bring something new to the town, disrupting the norms of the perceived ‘brand Harrogate’ and embracing a new perspective on what Harrogate has to offer.

Harrogate Beer Week founder Rachel Auty is keen to emphasise that it’s not a traditional beer festival. (Picture contributed)

“Harrogate Beer Week puts a spotlight on our fantastic beer scene and I’m really proud to lead this project and support my hometown," said Rachel.

"From past years we know the event delivers direct benefits to the town centre, independent beer and food businesses and has a notable positive impact on the wider town."

Events on opening day

Monday, September 16, 2024

Quiz Night - The Four Leaf 5-6 John Street, Harrogate.

Painting Pots @ The Tap - The Tap on Tower Street, 31 Tower Street.

North vs South (runs Sept 16-22) - The Harrogate Tap, Station Parade.

Beer and food pairing with Cold Bath Brewery (runs all week, Sept 16-22) - Amber’s Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade.

For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatebeerweek.co.uk/programme-2024