It's Christmas all year round in Harrogate as stunning new lights are installed in town centre

Stunning new lights have been introduced in Harrogate to boost town centre footfall in a move sure to please anyone who has wondered why it can’t be Christmas all year round.

Shoppers can’t help but notice new creative lighting hanging above in two key locations in the town centre.

Funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), the outdoor ceiling lighting has been installed along Beulah Street.

In addition, the lights in the trees around the Cenotaph area have been improved.

Bright idea - New creative lighting has been installed along Beulah Street and in the trees around the War Memorial area of Harrogate.

The aim of the fittings is to not only highlight key milestones and celebrations, but to offer a year-round visual spectacle for visitors, residents and local businesses.

The series of bulbs will be in place full-time and can be changed to different colours and patterns to fit with the time of year of specific celebratory an remembrance periods, from Christmas to Halloween, to Easter and Remembrance Day.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce that the new lighting has been officially installed and switched on in Harrogate.

“They were turned on and trialled to highlight Halloween in Harrogate and are set to be changed to mark Remembrance Day this week.

Funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), it is hoped the new outdoor ceiling lighting will boost footfall and support the high street economy.

“We’re pleased to extend our eye-catching public realm around town.

"Street dressing is always an excellent way to decorate key locations in our town centre.

“If you are a charity, community group or religious representative we’d love to hear from you so your colours have the opportunity shine bright”.

“Planning is well underway for next year and we’ve got so many exciting campaigns, events and services in the pipeline that we can’t wait to share with you!”

The Harrogate BID’s public realm and street dressing campaigns are aimed at promoting Harrogate’s unique welcome, creating a vibrant town centre through targeted campaigns and impressive installations in line with the group’s objectives and overall Business Plan.

Harrogate Business Improvement District was formed on January 1, 2019 and is funded and voted on by local businesses.

If you have any questions or feedback to offer, you can either email the BID team on [email protected] or visit the website at: https://harrogatebid.co.uk/