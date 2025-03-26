‘It’s been a real addition to the village’: Harrogate district community library helps bring residents together

A community library in Hampsthwaite has quickly become a village hub, offering books, jigsaws, conversation and a warm space for residents to connect.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened in February at the Memorial Hall, the library was founded by Susanna Lewis, a resident who recognised the need for accessible books in the village, especially for those who are older or less mobile.

Susanna said: “The original idea for the library was to help people in the village who are unable to access books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s only a bus to Harrogate every two hours, and for many people, that’s just not feasible.”

A community library in Hampsthwaite near Harrogate set up by Susanna Lewis (left) has quickly become a village hub, offering books, jigsaws, conversation and a warm space for residents to connect

Every Tuesday morning, Susanna and her husband host a ‘Coffee, Cake & Chat’ session in the library, which quickly fills with the buzz of Hampsthwaite residents and visitors from neighbouring villages, all coming together for conversation - as well as the books.

Susanna added: “It’s become a real community activity.

"“It’s not just about the books – it’s about people coming together.

"The Tuesday morning group is a great example of that, where everyone can chat over a hot drink.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Tuesday morning group, the library is accessible every day – whenever the Memorial Hall is in use.

Visitors can enjoy books, puzzles, and coffee, as well as the chance to form new connections.

A regular visitor to the library is Janet Milburn: “I love the books because I read a lot, but it’s the company – the social side – that’s just as good as the books.

"It’s been a real addition to the village.”

In its early stages, the village library continues to evolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A grant application to Nidderdale Plus for children’s bookshelves is in progress, which Susanna hopes will make the library even more inviting for both young and old.

In the coming weeks, Susanna also plans to introduce storytelling for children, author talks, and craft sessions.

On Tuesday, April 8, the library will be holding an Easter crafts stall and there’s an Easter party planned for Tuesday 15th April to which everyone is welcome.

Hampsthwaite Community Library is located at the Memorial Hall, where free parking is available.

The Tuesday morning group meets weekly from 9.30am till 12.30pm.

Susanna is also currently seeking volunteers to help with the library – and book donations are always welcome.