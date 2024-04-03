'It's a wonderful feeling' says Harrogate hospital physiotherapist chosen for England Seniors Football in World Cup
Liam Chapman, 40, who works as Physiotherapy Lead at The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate, is to accompany the national squad to the World Cup in Bangkok.
The England team, who are reigning world champions, will play a total of five games in just six days this June after flying out to Thailand.
As well as his expertise and experience in physiotherapy, Mr Chapman has been involved in football from an early age, playing professionally for Hull City Football Club, before taking up an off the pitch role at Middlesbrough FC
“My family are really excited about the tournament,” said Liam.
"Before joining The Duchy Hospital, I worked at Middlesbrough FC as physio and supported the youth teams,” said Liam.
"The England Seniors team manager approached me and asked if I wanted to join them in Bangkok.
"I’d worked with some of the players before but it was a wonderful feeling to be approached.”
Mr Chapman’s role will see him supporting the players on and off the pitch to ensure that they are match fit for training and the tournament.
“My job really covers everything from emergency physio during training and then hands on support during matches,” he said.
"I’m there to keep the players on the pitch.”
Liam’s work for the England Senior Men’s team is a little different from his work at the 27-bed hospital on Queen’s Road in Harrogate.
"Hospital physiotherapy is planned around the patient's surgery and unique treatment plan.
"I am usually one on one with the patient, and we work to increase the patient’s mobility and building up their muscle strength to improve their recovery.
"In football, it can be very reactive work, dealing with limiting performance issues, providing treatments such as post-match massages and manual exercises to ensure players don’t incur any major injuries.”
When asked for a World Cup prediction, Liam said: “The standard of football will be high but England have a strong squad, and I am confident we can win.”