'It's a complete mess' say Harrogate residents as Tesco construction ruins daily life

Long-suffering residents in the Skipton Road area of Harrogate are asking “when our lives can get back to normal” as construction continues on a giant new Tesco's.

Local councillors and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon have already expressed concern about the impact since work began on the new superstore at the site of the former gas works on the junction of Skipton Road and Ripon Road.

Now people living in the area are reaching boiling point over the road works and road closures, the dust and the noise which have descended after Tesco received planning permission in 2023 to build a store, petrol station and 209-space car park.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Harrogate Advertiser: “There seems to be a total lack of consideration for residents in all this construction going on.

"It’s been affecting footpaths, as well as roads, for weeks now.

"Personally-speaking, I was happy to just get on with it at the start but it’s now getting beyond a joke.

"It is extremely tiresome for us all having to trail up and down Electric Avenue to get around with all the speed bumps.

"I have witnessed one car crash and I know of a couple more incidents

"Having talked to the very amicable contractors, it would appear that, despite having years to plan, it has still ended up with huge disruption.”

The famous retail brand revised its plans last year, to make the store more eco-friendly with solar panels and a community garden.

When, what will be Harrogate’s first Tesco superstore opens later this year, it will create more than 100 new jobs.

But the cost on daily life has been high.

The A59 Skipton Road has been closed one way since work began in August 2025 with a diversion route set to remain in place until work finishes on November

The anonymous resident said: "The A59 is a main arterial route into Harrogate from the west, not a little side street.

"The knock-on effect on the surrounding roads and villages has been immense.

"When will our lives get back to normal?”