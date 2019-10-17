ITN news readers head to Harrogate for Raworths Literature Festival

Instead of reading the news, two ITN “anchormen” will be making it when they appear at one of the country’s premier literary events this weekend.

Seasoned broadcasters Mark Austin and Tom Bradby – who between them have covered some of the biggest stories of the last 30 years – will be taking to the stage at the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, being held between Thursday, October 17 and Sunday, October 20, at the town’s Crown Hotel.

This year, a total of 25 recently published authors – including former Prime Minister David Cameron who, coincidently, was interviewed by Bradby following the publication of his book For The Record - will be making guest appearances over the course of the four days.

Now in its ninth year, the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival is considered one of the finest events of its kind and is delivered again by Harrogate International Festivals.

Taking to the stage on Saturday evening is Tom Bradby, who spent ten years as the political editor for ITV News. He currently presents the News at Ten and the political discussion series, The Agenda with Tom Bradby. He has also been ITN’s Royal Correspondent.

In a recent interview he confessed to having suffered from insomnia, which he described as being “ten times more frightening” than being shot in the leg, in Indonesia, earlier in his career.

His latest gripping thriller, Secret Service, is a former Sunday Times best seller and adds to his growing stable of acclaimed novels, which include Shadow Dancer, The Sleep of the Dead and The Master of Rain.

The following day the tables will be turned on ITN and Sky News frontman Mark Austin, when interviewer becomes interviewee! As a foreign correspondent and anchorman, he has witnessed first-hand some of the most significant events of our times, including the Iraq War, during which his friend and colleague Terry Lloyd was killed by American “friendly fire”, and the historic transition in South Africa from apartheid to democracy.

Lifting the lid on the world of television news, And Thank You For Watching is a candid and revealing memoir giving a startling insight into one man's extraordinary career, based on decades of experience on the frontlines.

Further information about this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, and the guest speakers who will be appearing at it, is available from the Harrogate International Festivals’ website: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

