An Italian restaurant in Harrogate town centre located at the former site of Gino D’Acampo’s site is introducing ‘trending Italian dishes’ as part of a new summer menu.

Piccolino says its ‘chic new menu’ is inspired by trending crudo dishes of Italy’s most fashionable cities, “honouring timelessly authentic summer seafood platters and contemporary twists on Italian classics”.

It’s the biggest change at the site at 46-48 Parliament Street since new owners Individual Restaurants carried out a major refurbishment in April 2023.

No tweaking of the previous offer, Piccolino’s new range of dishes is a radical overhaul of the menu for those bright summer days and warm summer nights.

New dishes at Harrogate restaurant - Piccolino’s new range of dishes is a radical overhaul of the menu for those bright summer days and warm summer nights. (Picture contributed)

Signature dishes include Carpaccio di Fassona using beef from the hills of Tuscany, whole baked seabass in salt crust filleted table-side and show stopping Fritto Misto, abundant with prawns, calamari, squid, white bait and red mullet.

Fresh, light summer-inspired dishes joining the menu include the spectacular Crudi Assortiti sharing platter, taking inspiration from the cities of coastal Italy, where raw bars are very much on trend.

Diners can also expect to enjoy:

Yellowfin tuna tartare, salmon crudo, salmon carpaccio and two freshly shucked oysters.

Piccolino has 20 restaurants nationwide, many boasting beautiful Tuscan-inspired terraces and all weather rooftops. (Picture oCntributed)

New pizzas such as the classic Prosciutto Crudo Al Tartufo, and the vegan Pizza Ortolana, a white base pizza topped with vegan mozzarella-style cheese, spicy ve-duja, vine-ripened tomatoes, rocket, spring onion, vegan basil mayonnaise and balsamic vinegar.

An all-new Calzone on the menu; folded and stuffed with Neapolitan sausage, tomato, ‘nduja, roasted peppers and mozzarella.Authentic Italian pasta dishes, including:An authentically Roman carbonara tableside from a giant pecorino cheese wheel (selected sites only).

Penne All’Arrabbiata with a contemporary twist with a new rich tomato and chilli ragu inspired by traditional kitchens in southern Italy.

A new Linguine al Gamberoni will launch for summer, as well as homemade Ravioli di Granchio in a rich lobster sauce.

A brand new showstopping dish the Pignata con Carbonara al Tartufo, a traditional spaghetti carbonara complemented by rich truffle and served covered in a pizza dough.