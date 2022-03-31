Is Harrogate likely to be hit by snow and disruption today?
Blizzard-like snow overnight and this morning has temporarily disupted roads and schools around Harrogate but there's better news on the weather forecast.
A Yellow weather warning has been issued for today in Harrogate but traffic is flowing freely on the town's major roads as the snow flurries turn to sleet and dark sludge during sunny spells which should lead to a general thaw.
But paths and pavements in Harrogate remain treacherous for older people, in particular, with the snow settling in patches.
Some schools in the Harrogate district are opening late this morning to give pupils and parents more time to cope with the conditions.
School opening times
Rossett Acre Primary School: 10am
Beckwithshaw Primary School: 10am
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School: 10am
Ripley Endowed CE Primary School:10am.
Kirkby Malzeard CE Primary School: 10am
Harrogate Grammar School: 11:10am
King James’s School, Knaresborough: 11:30am
The forecast for Harrogate from the Met Centre in Leeds for today, Thursday is that snow and hail showers interspersed with sunny spells could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.
Temperatures in the Harrogate area will hover between 2°C to 4°C during daylight hours, falling back to 1°C overnight.
The forecast for tomorrow, Friday is for a slightly warmer day with occasional wintry showers but no weather warnings in Harrogate.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 8 °C.
