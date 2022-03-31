Is Harrogate likely to be hit by snow and disruption today?

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for today in Harrogate but traffic is flowing freely on the town's major roads as the snow flurries turn to sleet and dark sludge during sunny spells which should lead to a general thaw.

But paths and pavements in Harrogate remain treacherous for older people, in particular, with the snow settling in patches.

Harrogate commuters on a snow Knaresborough Road this morning.

Some schools in the Harrogate district are opening late this morning to give pupils and parents more time to cope with the conditions.

School opening times

Rossett Acre Primary School: 10am

Beckwithshaw Primary School: 10am

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School: 10am

Ripley Endowed CE Primary School:10am.

Kirkby Malzeard CE Primary School: 10am

Harrogate Grammar School: 11:10am

King James’s School, Knaresborough: 11:30am

The forecast for Harrogate from the Met Centre in Leeds for today, Thursday is that snow and hail showers interspersed with sunny spells could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.

Temperatures in the Harrogate area will hover between 2°C to 4°C during daylight hours, falling back to 1°C overnight.

The forecast for tomorrow, Friday is for a slightly warmer day with occasional wintry showers but no weather warnings in Harrogate.