Interview: Long-serving staff member reveals a glimpse of daily life inside a leading Harrogate care home

A long-serving member of staff whose personal mission its to “make a positive difference in the lives of the residents every day” has given a glimpse inside daily life at a Harrogate care home.

Laura Newall was appointed Manager at Hampden House after 23 years in a variety of roles in the highly-regarded 66-bed care home on the Duchy estate.

Laura, who went to St Aidan's C of E High School in Harrogate, began her career in care after leaving school, gaining invaluable experience and qualifications along the way.

Her knowledge of how to run Hampden House is second to none but it is matched by her enthusiasm for a job that has become her home.

"No two days are ever the same, and that’s what makes my role both rewarding and dynamic,” said Laura.

"Each day brings new challenges and opportunities to engage with our residents in unique ways.

"In a world where it's often difficult to find joy in work, I consider myself incredibly fortunate to wake up each day excited to be here, making a positive difference in the lives of the residents I care so deeply about."

After completing NVQ Level 2 and 3, as well as a Management and Leadership Level 5 qualification, Laura has held various positions at Hampden House, progressing from carer to senior carer, then to head of residential care.

Having progressed from the ground up, this highly experienced and dedicated professional’s priority remains the wellbeing of residents – and the reputation of Hampden House.

The care home on leafy Duchy Road was once highly regarded as one of the top care homes in Harrogate, known for its exceptional reputation and quality of care.

Part of the HICA Group, a social care provider with a presence across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, dedicated to enhancing care standards for veterans in each of its 17 homes and services, last year saw a sign that its reputation remains intact when Hampden House was awarded Veteran Friendly Status.

"My goal is to make sure everyone feels comfortable, respected and able to continue enjoying the things that bring them joy, whether that's through socializing, creative activities or physical exercises,” said Laura.

"While the home has faced challenges over the years, particularly following significant staff changes, it still maintains a solid reputation for providing quality care.”

Anyone who gets the chance to see inside Hampden House will feel the air of friendliness and relaxation in its DNA – with a topping of regular activties.

A typical day at the care home is all about comfort, choice and staying active.

Residents can wake up when they like, and breakfast is served either in their room or the dining area.

Late morning means coffee, biscuits and a chance to chat or join in an exercise class or social gatherings like Sherry Morning or Friday cocktails.

Afternoons are flexible - residents can relax, go for a walk or take part in activities like quizzes, bingo, tasting sessions or poetry reading.

At around 3pm, there’s tea and home-made cakes.

Dinner is at 5 pm, followed by a chilled-out evening with TV, social time or just winding down.

There’s even a bedtime snack and hot drink at 8 pm.

To improve the the quality of care for residents, Hampden House has been upgrading its dementia facilities, including the launch of its own dementia cafe.

As important as the care home’s facilities are, including medical, in the manager’s viewpoint the most important thing is getting to know the residents as individuals and maintaining their independence.

"To ensure I’m meeting residents needs, I regularly hold meetings with residents to discuss past activities and gather feedback on what they enjoyed or what they’d like to see more of,” said Laura Newall.

"These meetings also give them the chance to share new ideas and suggestions for future activities.

"I take their input seriously."

Complacency is never an option at Hampden House and it is now engaged on implementing the Gold Standard Framework at Hampden House which will help ensure that residents receive the highest quality of care that is personalised, respectful and compassionate.

After all these years at Hampden House, Laura Newall has not lost sight of what the care home is all about – or her love of it.

"It is truly an honour to get to know each resident on such a personal level, and I’m constantly learning from their wisdom and life experiences,” she said.

"Their stories inspire me and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to spend time with them.