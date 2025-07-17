Interview: Harrogate rock star says 'I’ve got the best job in the world' as new film is released about his band

The Harrogate man who leads one of Britain's most in-demand tribute acts has opened up on his “emotional journey” through two of the most legendary music venues in history Abbey Road Studios and The Cavern in a new film.

A divisional manager for a Harrogate car dealer by day and rock star in his 'spare time', Jay Apperley first had the idea to create the UK Foo Fighters after his rock covers band Speedsta built up a following at the tiny Blues Bar on Montpellier Hill nearly 20 years ago.

"The whole story is crazy really,” said Jay.

"Someone approached me in the Blues Bar after a Speedsta gig and said your Foos covers are pretty good, why don’t you do a Foos tribute?

Harrogate man Jay Apperley, third from right, and his band UK Foo Fighters outside the world famous venue The Cavern in Liverpool. (Picture contributed)

"I said “what, pretend to be Dave Grohl?”

"I brushed off the idea at the time but it stuck with me.

"There has been an awful lot of hard work since then, a lot of hours away from home.

"People say I am a workaholic but it doesn’t feel like work, it feels like I’ve got the best job in the world.”

Inside These Four Walls - A Love Letter To Rock and Roll explores the UK Foo Fighters members' personal and musical connection to The Beatles and Wings and the Foo Fighters. (Picture contributed)

After 15 years of incredible progress from small bars to headlining tours at 02 Academy venues across Britain, Jay and the UK Foo Fighters now boast their own brilliantly made film which was released on July 4, the day the real Foo Fighters celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album.

Inside These Four Walls is described as A Love Letter To Rock and Roll, exploring the UK Foo Fighters members' personal and musical connection to The Beatles and Wings, in turn, the links between the latter and the real Foo Fighters.

Directed and edited by band member James Wade of Harrogate video company Jamit Productions, the 34-minute long documentary shows the UK Foo Fighters recording two blistering versions of songs also covered by Dave Grohl: Wings’ classic Band on the Run at Abbey Road Studios in London and The Beatles’ Hey Bulldog at The Cavern in Liverpool.

As with almost everything in the amazing saga of this Harrogate band which sees lead vocalist and guitarist Jay backed by expert musicians Ollie Button, Hurricane Henderson, Rick Collins and Joe Phipps-Pearson, how it came about involves a mix of fate and casual courage.

Harrogate band UK Foo Fighters recording their version of Band on the Run at Abbey Road Studios in London. (Picture contributed)

Jay said: "This year is the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Foo Fighters.

"The Cavern Club actually reached out to us to ask if we were interested in playing.

"What could we say? It’s the most famous venue in the world.

"We had to do it.

"We all love the Foos but it’s impossible not to be influenced by The Beatles.”

As for Abbey Road, well, Jay is the man who somehow contrived to take over from Dave Grohl on stage with the real Foo Fighters at a gig at Concorde2 in Brighton one memorable night in 2014.

"It’s quite difficult to get to record at Abbey Road; the calendar is booked up for months, years ahead.

"I got the idea when our band was recording a session at BBC Maida Vale studios in 2019.

"I asked someone where Abbey Road was.

"They said, it’s not far, you can walk it from here.

"When I arrived, I just walked in to have a look around.

“I wandered up to the reception and said “I’m enquiring how to record here.”

As with most things, Jay and the UK Foo Fighters did the job properly on the Inside These Four Walls film, hiring a 6K cinema camera to ensure the documentary would end up looking like a million dollars in the hands of filmmaker James Wade.

The band had never played Band on the Run together before entering Abbey Road which is so associated with The Beatles and Paul McCartney.

One third perspiration, two thirds inspiration, the UK Foo Fighters bring enthusiasm and expertise to everything they do, much like Jay’s covers band Speedsta did in a way all those years ago.

Jay’s band is still on the rise. This September will see them play their biggest venues to date across the UK all the way to December.

In one way life has not changed for this unlikely rock star.

"I still work four days a week for the car dealership despite the success of the band,” he said.

"I may be rocking out on stage to thousands of fans on a Saturday night but there’s no rock n roll Monday to Thursday."

Inside These Four Walls: A Love Letter To Rock and Roll starring UK Foo Fighters can be viewed on YouTube.