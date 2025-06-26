Interview: Harrogate Great Yorkshire Show's new heads talks about 'carrying on in the footsteps of my father'

On the eve of the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 in Harrogate its new boss had spoken about the important role the annual event plays in Yorkshire’s agricultural community.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Russell, CEO of Malton-based Russells was announced as the new Chair of Yorkshire Agricultural Society last month, succeeding farm retail boss Rob Copley of Farmer Copleys after five successful years at the helm.

Mr Russell talked about "carrying on in the footsteps of my father", his passion to “get more young people into agriculture” and what a fantastic “showcase of all that is wonderful in the world of agriculture” the event is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Great Yorkshire Show is a focal point in the year for Yorkshire’s agricultural community,” said Mr Russell.

Paul Russell, left, CEO of Malton-based Russells was announced as the new Chair of Yorkshire Agricultural Society last month, succeeding farm retail boss Rob Copley of Farmer Copleys at the helm. (Picture contributed)

"It is, perhaps, more relevant than ever because of the state of the nation in terms of needing to promote agriculture and all that’s good about farming.

"It is also a good reason for farmers to come together as a community away from the farm.

"Some of our farming visitors come to the Show as their annual holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A measure of what the Show means can be seen in the involvement of Russells, which has exhibited at the Show for more than 100 years.

Flashback to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate in 1954. (Picture contributed)

"For me, I’m carrying on in the footsteps of my father who was for many years a trustee of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the Show’s organisers.

"Having become Chair of the Society after many years of involvement with the Society, I’m keen that we keep maintaining a great Show.

"One of my passions is to get more young people into agriculture and I’m excited by what impact the Society can have by engaging with young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As much as the Show is a showcase for Russells and our machinery and services, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to invite our customers to come along for a sit down at our stand and have a catch up.

Great Yorkshire Show 2025: What not to miss in Harrogate - The very best livestock around. (Picture contributed)

"For Russells and for the Show in general, it’s this social side that is so important.

"Ultimately, for everyone involved in agriculture in Yorkshire, the Great Yorkshire Show is their showcase of all that is wonderful in the world of agriculture, from produce to livestock to machinery.

"Add in to that the educational side of the Show and all the activities that are interactive, like those for children in the Discovery Zone, and the Show carries great importance it terms of telling farming’s story to the public.”