Interview: Harrogate Great Yorkshire Show's new heads talks about 'carrying on in the footsteps of my father'
Paul Russell, CEO of Malton-based Russells was announced as the new Chair of Yorkshire Agricultural Society last month, succeeding farm retail boss Rob Copley of Farmer Copleys after five successful years at the helm.
Mr Russell talked about "carrying on in the footsteps of my father", his passion to “get more young people into agriculture” and what a fantastic “showcase of all that is wonderful in the world of agriculture” the event is.
"The Great Yorkshire Show is a focal point in the year for Yorkshire’s agricultural community,” said Mr Russell.
"It is, perhaps, more relevant than ever because of the state of the nation in terms of needing to promote agriculture and all that’s good about farming.
"It is also a good reason for farmers to come together as a community away from the farm.
"Some of our farming visitors come to the Show as their annual holiday.
"A measure of what the Show means can be seen in the involvement of Russells, which has exhibited at the Show for more than 100 years.
"For me, I’m carrying on in the footsteps of my father who was for many years a trustee of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the Show’s organisers.
"Having become Chair of the Society after many years of involvement with the Society, I’m keen that we keep maintaining a great Show.
"One of my passions is to get more young people into agriculture and I’m excited by what impact the Society can have by engaging with young people.
"As much as the Show is a showcase for Russells and our machinery and services, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to invite our customers to come along for a sit down at our stand and have a catch up.
"For Russells and for the Show in general, it’s this social side that is so important.
"Ultimately, for everyone involved in agriculture in Yorkshire, the Great Yorkshire Show is their showcase of all that is wonderful in the world of agriculture, from produce to livestock to machinery.
"Add in to that the educational side of the Show and all the activities that are interactive, like those for children in the Discovery Zone, and the Show carries great importance it terms of telling farming’s story to the public.”