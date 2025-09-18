Interview: Comedian making audiences laugh at history's biggest mistakes is coming to Harrogate Comedy Festival

A fast-rising comedian who has sold out the Edinburgh Fringe two years running is bringing the sort of show Harrogate Comedy Festival audiences are sure to love.

“I've visited Harrogate before in breaks while I’ve been touring and it’s a great town,” Paul Coulter tells the Harrogate Advertiser as he prepares to bring his history-based show, which has now been turned into a book, to this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival.

"I’ve created the sort of show I would have liked to see when I was young.

"I can’t wait to come to Harrogate Theatre, it's a beautiful venue.”

Coming to Harrogate Theatre - British writer, comedian, and historian Paul Coulter is famed for his live show 5 Mistakes That Changed History, which has sold out two years in a row at the Edinburgh Fringe. (Picture contributed)

A British writer, comedian, and historian, the likably knowledgable Coulter is famed for his critically acclaimed live show 5 Mistakes That Changed History, which has sold out two years in a row at both the Edinburgh Fringe and Adelaide Fringe in Australia.

Audiences at Harrogate Theatre on Monday, September 29 can expect to learn a lot, as well as laugh a lot, which is the way Harrogate tends to like it.

"My original background, after studying history at University College London, was in improv,” said Coulter.

"But the show isn’t stand-up, it’s storytelling with history and a bit of comedy.

"Some of it is hilarious but there are moving moments, too.”

Such has been the success of 5 Mistakes That Changed History, it has now been expanded to a book published by Penguin Random House called 10 Mistakes That Changed History.

The mishaps in the new book range from Cleopatra to the sinking of the Titanic but Coulter is reluctant to ruin the surprise by revealing the topics of his touring show.

The tone may be light-hearted but Coulter takes his history seriously.

"I do a lot of research for the show and I know a lot more than I say,” he said.

"I like to get the facts right, partly because the facts alone are amazing enough.

"There is an explosion in history-related shows in the UK at the moment in books and podcasts.

"But when you are on stage you have to make it entertaining and exciting and funny.

"In a way I’m only doing what Blackadder did before and Monty Python.”

Harrogate Comedy Festival has been going for 16 years, bringing the biggest and best comedy acts to the town each September and October.

The Harrogate Advertiser once described it a long time ago as “the Comedy Capital of the North” and that is the way it has turned out over the years.

The incredible array of famous names is too lengthy to list.

Harrogate Theatre’s Chief Executive David Bown said: “This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival is bigger and better than ever before.

"I am always taken aback by how much momentum it has gained both in the industry and nationwide.”

The highlights of this year’s programme includes the following:

