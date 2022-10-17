Inspiring day of kindness in Harrogate for refugee families thanks to Impulse Decisions

The event for 30 refugees and asylum seekers was held by Impulse Decisions who worked with the charity Meeting Point and St Robert’s Church, Pannal to put on a ‘Day out to Pannal’ for women and children displaced from their home countries.

The refugees travelled by train from Leeds and were served lunch and taken to the local park for games and face painting and given goodie bags to take home.

Impulse Decisions specialises in charity fundraising and works with UK’s largest charities as well as the smallest businesses and local charities and their invaluable contribution was organised as part of their monthly ‘help a charity’ day.

Memorable event - The fun day for 30 refugees and asylum seekers was supported by Impulse Decisions of Harrogate.

They encouraged other businesses based at their Windsor House offices to get involved by donating pens, pencils and other items.

Haddleton & Co donated various gifts and colourful bags for everyone to take their new things home and Harrogate Town Football Foundation supplied a goal for the fun football game.

The event was originally set up by Rev Chrissy Wilson at that time Curate at St Robert’s, Pannal and Rev. Arani Sen of Christ Church, Armley and Meeting Point, a Leeds-based charity which offers practical help for refugees and asylum seekers to improve their lives.

Judith Shalkowski from the Meeting Point said: “To see total strangers giving their time and energy and spend time with the children allowing the parents to relax was a joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kindness and generosity of the employees and church members was wonderful.

“When we gathered on the train station to take our trip home, the whole group of refugees erupted in cheers and thanks.”

The Day out to Pannal for refugees was set up by the Rev. Chrissy Wilson of St Robert’s, Pannal, who visited Christ Church in Armley and spoke with Rev Arani Sen about the charity based in his church.

The team at Impulse Decisions hopes to be part of the event in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad