Inspired by pupils Harrogate school unveils stunning new £1 million new sixth form campus

A leading Harrogate school has unveiled its £1 million new sixth form campus with the “wow factor”.

Ashville College’s 70-acre campus has undergone a major £1m modernisation in the last year, with Phase 2 of the Campus Masterplan focusing on the re-design of the estate and seeing the Sixth Form Centre benefit from a purpose-designed upgrade.

The new Sixth Form Centre promises to redefine the school’s sixth form experience to extend pupils’ development through an unprecedented range of new and innovative courses, opportunities and freedom.

Providing a route to global higher education destinations, Six @ Ashville is being introduced to complement the redeveloped Sixth Form Centre, which draws upon the very best in university campus and corporate design.

An excited Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “Our new Sixth Form Centre is a space with a serious WOW factor which has inspired us to reimagine what pupils are looking for from their post-GCSE education pathway.

“Designed to empower, inspire and expand horizons, our new Six @ Ashville is fresh, exciting and built around the needs of today’s Sixth Formers as they look to progress their lives with opportunities and additional qualifications that really make a difference.

“Our dynamic curriculum offers an innovative and flexible way to learn with the spaces and philosophy tuned in to provide what we believe is a transformative Sixth Form experience.

"Added to our heritage, the many opportunities we offer and our strong sense of community, we have a winning formula for success.”

The major new development has been inspired and shaped with input from pupils themselves.

Harnessing the benefits of a complete renovation of the Sixth Form Centre to give it a “serious WOW factor”, new pathways and a new philosophy, the concept is tailored to meet the changing and diverse needs of today’s 16-18-year-olds and the importance of preparing them for the world of work.

Building on the school’s academic success, with the best A Level results in Harrogate again in 2025, the academic curriculum includes more than 20 A Level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical courses.

In addition, there is an innovative Future Ready programme with a menu of pathways for the scholar, creative, athlete and budding entrepreneur

It also offers pupils the use of a cafe and social hub, a collaborative study zone, “academic buzz” space and areas for individual study.

The development features a wide range of enhancements designed by education specialist architectural designers, Envoplan - all with the aim of impacting positively on pupils’ wellbeing as well as accommodating new technology and ways of learning.

Six @ Ashville pupils are able to mix and explore their way through six key pathways:

The Creative: Focusing on public speaking, performing arts, theatre, music and the development of artwork.

The Scholar: Offering a deep dive into a range of subjects, including super-curricular activities, much sought after by top universities.

Sport +: A new programme led by specialist professional coaches covering performance, nutrition and video analysis. You can even gain a qualification in lifeguarding.

Enterprise: Perfect for those pupils thinking of starting their own business, with a series of experienced mentors on hand to provide the skills needed to succeed through LEAP or a Future Learn Business and Management course.

Community and Care: From first aid to sign language, volunteering and self-defence to organising charity events, this is ideal for those who want to make a difference.

The Six Award: Everything a pupil takes on will earn them credits towards the Six Award, a new qualification celebrating individual growth and future-readiness.

The school is offering prospective parents and pupils an insight into the new facilities and the Six @ Ashville concept at a Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday, October 16.

For more information, contact Ashville at: [email protected]