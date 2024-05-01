'Inspirational young man' raises more than £6k for Harrogate charity Henshaws and gets the better of his father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Cotton, 20, decided to follow in his father Simon’s footsteps and take on the challenge of the world’s most famous marathon race for Henshaws.

Not only was the young man expected to raise a lot of money for the Harrogate and Knaresborough based disabilty charity, he was under some pressure to at least match his dad’s time when he ran the London Marathon back in 2012, again for Henshaws.

Will said: “I remember my dad running the London Marathon and he still talks about it now being one of his best personal life achievements.

Harrogate's Will Cotton who ran the London Marathon in 3 hours 56 minutes and 29 seconds raising more than £6,700 for Henshaws charity. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"Since then, I’ve grown up thinking I’d love to take on the challenge myself.

"We’ve had a lot of banter about fund-raising targets but more about me beating his time

"That was a definite goal I had throughout my training otherwise I’d never had heard the end of it!”

When it came to the crunch on the streets of London, Will managed to knock 25 minutes off his father’s time for the 26.2-mile course.

Will said: “I really wanted a sub 4 so I was pleased to achieve it.

“The atmosphere on the day was electric.

"Most important to me was being able to finish safely and ensure I delivered for all the people who generously sponsored me.”

Henshaws is a cause close to the heart of both Will and Simon, who is Managing Director of the HRH Group which owns some of the best loved hotels, restaurants and pubs in Harrogate, including the Fat Badger.

Will was delighted to raise £6,750 for Henshaws, the much-loved charity which supports people living with sight loss and other disabilities to lead fulfilling lives and to go beyond expectations.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Manager at Henshaws, said: "We can’t thank Will Cotton enough for his fantastic support and for raising so much money for us; and at such a young age.

"He is truly an inspirational young man”.