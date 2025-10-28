'Inspirational' Ripon Rotary President tackles 60mph 'adrenaline fuelled' ride for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

An inspirational 83-year-old great-grandmother who is a leading figure in Ripon Rotary Club has talked about her "adrenaline fuelled" ride on one of Europe’s fastest ziplines.

Alys Allardyce, President of the Rotary Club of Ripon, had to overcome her own fear of heights before tackling the Titan Zip World challenge in North Wales to fundraise for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Despite admitting that heights are her “idea of a nightmare,” Alys took on not one, but two zip lines suspended high above the famous Llechwedd quarry, reaching speeds of more than 60mph on the 1,080-metre course.

“This was a huge challenge for me as I’m absolutely terrified of heights,” said Alys.

"Standing at the top of the quarry was terrifying but I knew I was doing it for something truly worthwhile."

Alys chose Yorkshire Air Ambulance as her charity of the year after experiencing first-hand the care and compassion of the charity’s crew when she suffered a fall at home around two years ago.

Her friend, concerned she may have suffered a stroke, called for help, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended to assess her condition.

The professionalism and kindness shown by the crew left a lasting impression on her.

"Having experienced their care myself, I know just how important their work is,” said Alys.

"I’m delighted to have raised these funds to support their vital missions and to give something back to a service that means so much to me and so many others.”

As a result of her zip wire adventure, Alys surpassed her £1,000 fundraising target, raising £2,100 so far.

A long-standing member of Ripon Rotary, Alys’s sense of adventure has served to inspire others.

Jane Horrod, North Yorkshire Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “Alys is such an inspiration, showing it’s never too late to take on a challenge and make a difference.

"We’re so grateful for her incredible bravery and commitment.”

The Rotary Club of Ripon has a long history of supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance through its annual cycle ride and Alys is proud to be continuing that tradition.

Information on Yorkshire Air Ambulance at www.yaa.org.uk