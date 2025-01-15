Inspirational Harrogate's Miss Yorkshire partners with mental health organisation to run mindful retreat

By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:50 GMT
Harrogate's reigning Miss Yorkshire is to host a mindful retreat as part of a personal mission inspired by her own experiences with mental health.

Chloe McEwen, who rose to national fame after making the final five in last year’s Miss England contest, has been very open about her own experiences with mental health, including being sectioned under the Mental Health Act at age 16 less than ten years ago.

Now the Harrogate-based personal trainer has partnered with a mental health organisation to host a mindful retreat amid the marvellous scenery of Malta.

The seven-day Hello Mindful Malta retreat will take place from May 2-9 in a luxury 5-star villa in Malta run by Chloe and HelloHope’s founder and CEO Ellie MacDonald.

Launching new a mindful retreat - Harrogate's Miss Yorkshire Chloe McEwen with HelloHope’s founder and CEO Ellie MacDonald. (Picture contributed)Launching new a mindful retreat - Harrogate's Miss Yorkshire Chloe McEwen with HelloHope’s founder and CEO Ellie MacDonald. (Picture contributed)
Launching new a mindful retreat - Harrogate's Miss Yorkshire Chloe McEwen with HelloHope’s founder and CEO Ellie MacDonald. (Picture contributed)

The new initiative promises to be more relaxing than the courageous Chloe’s most recent adventure – attempting the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise money for local charity Mind in Harrogate District.

Last year saw Chloe take a big step – launching her own mindful movement for people to reconnect with their inner strength and balance.

Since then, she has partnered with HelloHope to become a Suicide First Aider and ambassador for the organisation and now to deliver the duo’s first wellness retreat.

Chloe McEwen said: “After the launch of my mindful movement last year, I am so happy to lead this retreat.

"This will be a transformational time to reduce stress and anxiety and increase intentionality and peace.”

Participants at the forthcoming mindful retreat in Malta in the warmth of the Mediterranean will enjoy a week of rejuvenation of mind, body and soul and enjoy self-care sessions, beach days and fitness plans to take home.

Ellie MacDonald, chief executive of HelloHope, which is committed toimproving the lives of people struggling with poor mental health and thoughts of suicide by delivering life-saving mental health and suicide prevention training, said:"Being involved in a retreat of this nature is something deeply meaningful to me.

"This retreat represents more than just an event.

"It's an opportunity to support individuals on their journey towards mental, emotional, and physical balance."

Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hellohope/1529289

