Inspirational Harrogate WW2 veteran, 101, who was among first to see horrors of the Holocaust

A remarkable 101 year-old Harrogate WW2 veteran who saw the horrors of the Holocaust for herself is to launch this year’s International Women’s Day events in the town.

In the week of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, inspirational Sheila Pantin, who was one of the first British service women to enter a German concentration camp in April 1945 when she arrived on active duty at Belsen, will be the star of the first event.

The former teacher, who pioneered the role of women in the British army during the Second World War, will be ‘In Conversation’ at St Peter’s Church in Harrogate at 2.30pm on Friday, March 7.

This year will see the greatest number of events round International Women’s Day ever held in Harrogate.

Harrogate has so many inspirational women and, thanks to a new partnership between Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate Town AFC and Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District, a year-long programme of events is being planned rather than just a single day.

Extraordinary past and present Harrogate women who have made a difference will be brought to new audiences.

There will be a pre-launch event on Monday, March 3 when Harrogate Film Society will be screening Copa ‘71: The Forgotten Women’s World Cup at Harrogate Odeon. which shines a light on the first Women’s World Cup in Mexico City in 1971.

The screening will be introduced by Sarah Barry, Chief Executive of Harrogate Town AFC, and Kate Donan, Head of Women’s Football.

Paula Stott Chair of Harrogate Film Society said: “We are very excited to be showing this wonderful documentary on the big screen and we are very grateful to Sarah Barry and Kate Donan for coming to introduce it and answer questions afterwards.”

The full programme of the local International Women’s Day 2025 events, entitled Women Winning, will have a strong focus on Harrogate women and those connected with the wider district who have made it in all walks of life including the arts, business, education and sport.

There will be an extensive programme of exhibitions, films and talks.