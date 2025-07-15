Inspirational Harrogate schoolgirl, 5, awarded Little Troopers military medal for bravery and resilience

An inspirational five-year-old girl from Harrogate has been awarded a medal for her remarkable resilience after being diagnosed with coeliac disease while her father is deployed overseas with the Royal Air Force.

Harriet Smith has been named Little Trooper of the Month by the children’s military charity Little Troopers, which recognises the bravery of children in Armed Forces families.

Harriet was born prematurely and diagnosed with sleep apnoea at the age of three.

Then, just one week into her dad’s seven-month deployment, she was diagnosed with coeliac disease, a chronic autoimmune condition triggered by gluten.

The diagnosis has meant major changes to her diet and daily life, as even small traces of gluten in food, playdough, or personal care products could make her ill.

Her dad, Squadron Leader Chris Smith, is currently deployed in the Middle East.

When he is in the United Kingdom he works away from home Monday to Thursday.

Malika Smith, Harriet’s mum and a self-employed family and wedding photographer who formerly worked in the RAF media office, said: “Harriet is a bubbly, caring, hard-working little girl.

"From a young age, she’s been used to Daddy working away, and although she misses him dearly, she’s always helping me with her little brother George, who is two.

“Her diagnosis has meant big changes.

"She experiences chronic fatigue, headaches and sudden tiredness when she’s had a reaction, and she has had to adapt very quickly.

"But she’s taken everything in her stride.

"She understands the importance of keeping her body safe, and she’s remained positive, kind and sensible throughout it all.”

Despite the ups and downs of deployment and adjusting to life with a medical condition, Harriet continues to shine.

Malika added: “Since we’ve been able to identify what her health issues were caused by, she’s happier and more smiley again.

"She’s always giggling and just gets on with things.

"We are incredibly proud of her and she’ll always be our little hero.”

Speaking about her dad being away, Harriet said: “I miss Daddy a lot but I know he’s being very brave too.

"I really love my medal.”

Louise Fetigan, Founder of Little Troopers, praised Harriet’s strength and courage.

She said: “Harriet is an exceptional little girl.

“Being diagnosed with coeliac disease is life-changing, especially at such a young age, and to go through that while her dad is deployed shows such bravery.

"She’s a true example of the resilience we see in military children every day, and we are so proud to name her our Little Trooper of the Month.”

Little Troopers is a UK charity that supports children with parents serving in the British Armed Forces.

The Little Trooper of the Month award celebrates children who face the unique challenges of military life with courage and determination.

Harriet and her family are now looking forward to reuniting with Chris later this summer, with plans to celebrate their strong and inspiring little girl.

For more information, visit www.littletroopers.net