Inspirational Harrogate runner battling cancer is to tackle London Marathon after support from Yorkshire Cancer Research

A Harrogate runner, who was diagnosed with breast cancer less than two years ago, is now gearing up for the London Marathon after taking part in Yorkshire Cancer Research’s remarkable Active Together programme.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Lisa Sumpton laces up her trainers on the morning of this year’s London Marathon, she won’t be thinking about achieving a personal best or finishing in a certain time.

Instead, she’ll be taking it slowly, enjoying every moment and reflecting on how grateful and proud she is just to be there wearing a Yorkshire Cancer Research vest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being diagnosed with cancer in October 2023, Lisa didn’t know if or when she’d make the start line of a running event again.

When Harrogate runner Lisa Sumpton laces up her trainers on the morning of this year’s London Marathon, she will be reflecting on how grateful she is just to be alive and wearing a Yorkshire Cancer Research vest. (Picture contributed)

But thanks to Active Together, a pioneering cancer exercise treatment programme funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, she’s found her way back to doing what she loves.

“Before my diagnosis, I was on a runner’s high,” said Lisa, 52.

“I felt the fittest and healthiest I’d been for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then came the words ‘it is breast cancer’, and my world was turned upside down.”

Thanks to training with Active Together, a pioneering cancer exercise treatment programme funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, Harrogate's Lisa Sumpton, right, is to run the London Marathon. (Picture contributed)

Lisa, who lives in Harrogate with her family, had been active since she was a child.

She had always enjoyed running, but in her 30s and 40s it took a back seat, and it wasn’t until 2021 that she reignited her passion for it.

“I loved how it made me feel fit and healthy and I liked being outside,” said Lisa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started running again regularly and signing up to events.

Harrogate's Lisa Sumpton in the 2022 London Marathon ballot before she was diagnosed with breast cancer. (Picture contributed)

"I ran with friends and felt a buzz from running together. It was more than just running races.”

In May 2022, Lisa ran the Manchester Half Marathon and “got the bug”.

She completed the 13.1-mile event faster than she’d run the Leeds Half Marathon a decade before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She entered the 2022 London Marathon ballot, never dreaming she would get a place, but did, and finished it for charity.

It was when she signed up for the 2023 Berlin Marathon that life changed for Lisa.

"I knew when I went to Berlin what was around the corner,” she said.

"I’d already noticed a change and had been to see my GP. My gut just knew what it was.

“My first hope was that it might be hormonal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But a friend had just been through treatment for breast cancer and having seen her experience, I thought I needed to get checked out and not assume anything. Thank goodness I did.”

Lisa travelled to Berlin in September 2023 with friends and achieved a personal best time.

When she returned, she had multiple tests and scans.

“The consultant confirmed that it was cancer but immediately reassured me it hadn’t spread elsewhere.

"So, it was a shock, but it helped to know what I was dealing with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day before my official diagnosis, I ran the Yorkshire 10 Mile with a friend. We finished in a quick time, and I think it was nervous energy and my subconscious knowing it might be my last big race.”

In December 2023, she began a course of chemotherapy, with treatment taking place every three weeks.

When the side effects from treatment wore off during the breaks between sessions, she joined friends for gentle runs to a local coffee shop.

It was during her chemotherapy that Lisa attended an assessment with the Active Together team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Together is a pioneering cancer exercise service funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research to help people prepare for and recover from cancer treatment.

She went on to attend fitness sessions that were scheduled around her treatment.

“I was really missing my exercise,” said Lisa.

"I’d gone from feeling fit and healthy to feeling like it had all gone.

"I felt I was going to have to start all over again.

"I was hoping that Active Together would help me recondition my body in an appropriate way that built over time and it has.

“I’ve also got ‘me’ back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve met some incredible people and I’ve received encouragement.”

Lisa continued to have personal fitness and wellbeing sessions through the three weeks of radiotherapy that followed her chemotherapy.

In April 2024, when she was still in the middle of treatment, Lisa was inspired to once again sign up for the London Marathon.

"I feel like I’ve come full circle and got back to doing what I love doing,” said Lisa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After all the benefit and good feeling I’ve got from Active Together, it will be amazing to use my ballot place to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research so they can help others.”

Lisa is now busy balancing training for the marathon, which takes place on April 27, with taking tablets, injections and treatment infusions to help prevent the cancer returning.

“I’m slower than I was, but it’s not about that,” said Lisa.

"I’m running differently with a new perspective.

"I run even more with friends than I did before, I take part in more Parkruns and I’ve joined a local run group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I go out for a run now, I have a little word with myself and remind myself that it wasn’t that long ago that I was sat on the sofa not able to do it.

"I’m in a very fortunate position where I now can and I’m so grateful.

"Life’s too short to not make the most of it and enjoy it.

"I’m very grateful to family, friends, Yorkshire Cancer Research and medical staff for their support."