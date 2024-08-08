Inspirational Harrogate District Soroptimists shares their skills with students at Harrogate secondary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The inspirational Harrogate Soroptimists have successfully collaborated with a local secondary school to give sixth formers the opportunity to gain valuable experience and get involved in community projects.

Soroptimist International of Harrogate & District first entered a partnership with Rossett School in 2022 in a Sharing our Skills project.

The aim is to give sixth form students at the school transferable skills to take forward into their future and get involved in community projects to raise awareness of significant worldwide issues.

Recent activities included taking part in the UN sanctioned, 16 Days of Activism, from the 25th November to 10th December to Stop Gender Based Violence.

Soroptimist International of Harrogate & District's Sandra Frier (Project Lead) and President Christine Anderson with Rossett School students ), Leila Buono and Alice Loring. (Picture contributed)

A recent meeting of Soroptimist International at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, saw the presentation of Sharing our Skills Certificates to two Rossett students for successfully taking part and completing the project.

Sixth formers Leila Buono and Alice Loring were also presented with gift vouchers as a thank you for their commitment and enthusiasm to the project.

The Soroptimists also welcomed Pinky Kornlup, from the 1st year of the SOS project, as she is preparing to take up her studies in healthcare this autumn.

Harrogate Soroptimists said they had also gained from the students’ input and ideas about their future projects and developing their social media platforms.

One of the outcomes from listening to the students is the impact of social media on mental health and well being.

To that end, Harrogate Soroptomists are now working with Just B and Rossett School to increase access to counselling.Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District is part of a global service organisation dedicated to empowering, educating and enabling women and girls to achieve their potential. Soroptimist International is an Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) with Consultative Status at the United Nations.

Founded 101 years ago, this pioneering voluntary group has worked to transform the lives of girls and women of all ages.

Recent years have seen Harrogate Soroptimists delivering support to local Food Banks and Resurrected Bites, the Women’s Refuge, Young Carers and Friendship Link Club Soroptimist International of Blantyre in Malawi.

For more information, visit: https://sigbi.org/harrogate/welcome-to-si-of-harrogate-and-district/