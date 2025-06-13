'Inspirational' figure in Harrogate arts world is recognised in King Charles’ Birthday Honours List

Harrogate International Festivals is thrilled by the news that its Chair, Fiona Movley, has been awarded an MBE for Services to charity in King Charles’ Birthday Honours List.

Fiona has worked tirelessly in a volunteer capacity as a trustee and fundraiser for over 20 years and this award recognises her outstanding leadership and contribution to the charity sector, in particular as Chair of Harrogate International Festivals.

Commenting on her award, Fiona Movley said: “I am delighted and humbled to have received this honour, it really isn’t something I was expecting.

“I passionately believe that volunteers can make a positive difference, not only to organisations in their local community but also to people’s lives.

“I have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity as a volunteer trustee to use my knowledge and experience to help various charities which has been hugely rewarding.

"To then receive such an honour from the King is the icing on the cake.”

During her career Fiona has had a significant impact on numerous high-profile organisations, including RHS Harlow Carr, St Michael’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

She has previously served on boards including the Harrogate Theatre and the Yorkshire Young Achievers, with other charity work including fundraising for Marie Curie on her tandem riding coast to coast, and climbing the Three Peaks for the Festivals.

All alongside running her own marketing business.

As Chair of the Harrogate International Festivals she has made a significant contribution to the work of the arts charity.

Fiona served as a Festivals trustee for five years prior to becoming Chair, before co-founding and chairing the Future 50 Appeal which launched in 2016 to celebrate 50 years of the Festivals, setting an ambitious target to raise £1m and help secure the long-term financial future for the charity.

Fundraising has long been precarious for the arts, and during her time as both a trustee and Chair, Fiona has used her extensive fundraising and leadership experience to grow the organisation's funding to ensure more people can engage in the arts through year-round programmes, particularly those with least access.

In 2022, Fiona was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards, and she recently won the Harrogate Ambassador award at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honour than Fiona

"It recognises her incredible dedication and hard work which has benefitted so many charities and organisations.

“Harrogate International Festivals is approaching its 60th anniversary and has not just survived but thrived thanks to her tireless efforts.

"Fiona has a quiet, low-key approach to her work which belies her drive and determination to raise funds and create a long-term legacy for the Festivals.

“She goes above and beyond when she supports an organisation.

"As well as fundraising, running events and encouraging philanthropists to support the Festivals, she attends each and every event across the year – and there are more than 100!

“On a personal level, her day-to-day support has been invaluable.

"Fiona is an inspiration not only to me but to countless others and I can’t overstate how happy I am at this wonderful news.”