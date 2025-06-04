Inspirational arts festival team creating a new buzz in Ripon despite death of event's founder
Now celebrating its fourth edition, Ripon Theatre Festival has been credited with bringing a new buzz to the historic city each summer with an incredibly varied feast of entertainment and an on-the-doorstep approach..
But it’s had to overcome a major blow when local resident Ian Holloway, who launched the event in 2021, sadly died in 2023.
Fortunately, Ian had already persuaded his friend and fellow theatre enthusiast, Katie Scott, to get involved and she has since built up a team of ten hard-working core members to take the festival to new heights.
Katie said: “Ian been inspired by the Telegraph Hill Festival which took place in south London, where he lived before moving to Ripon.
"He was also a talented writer and performer himself and was passionate about the arts, particularly comedy and theatre.
"He felt deeply that Ripon deserved more opportunities to enjoy the performing arts.”
The Ripon Theatre Festival Team of ten is supported by an additional 30 or so seasonal volunteers, and together they have expanded the festival to 100-plus events crammed into six days and nights each July.
As the event’s Director, Katie Scott has developed the festival’s programme and led the drive for funding, raising more than £100,000 and securing the festival’s first Arts Council award.
"Our aim is to reach all the communities of Ripon by offering a broad and affordable programme and, where we can, taking the show directly to people,” she said.
“We present theatre in it’s widest sense from powerful drama and lively storytelling to puppetry, cabaret, circus and dance.
“There’s a real buzz in the city when the festival is on when community groups are joined by touring companies and acts from across the UK.”
Ripon Theatre Festival has set out from its inaugural edition in 2022 to showcase all of the great things about the city with events staged in the tiniest of venues to the grandest of settings.
From a miniature puppet show in the historic Cabmans’ Shelter and storytelling in the back room of a Ripon bookshop to Shakespeare at Fountains Abbey and children’s theatre at Newby Hall, the festival revels in using every type of venue.
A work of multiple collaborations in a spirit of cooperation, the end result of the festival team’s efforts is great theatre for everyone with an emphasis on families, community and entertainment.
A festival which makes a difference beyond the arts world.
Ripon Theatre Festival will run from July 1-6, 2025.
For more information, visit: www.ripontheatrefestival.org