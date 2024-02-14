Inside story of the MOBO Awards by the Harrogate team that catered to celebrities including Sugababes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate Food and Drink Company (HGFD) dealt with approximately 1,000 people requiring catering over the four days of the music event at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The firm’s owner Linda Aikman said her team was delighted to cater for all artists, crew, media and related entourages, providing modern, quality, elegant and healthy food to cater for all dietary requirements and different tastes.

And the famous music names seemed to enjoy what The Harrogate Food and Drink Company offered.

As a taster for the 26th MOBO Awards, Sheffield Gospel Choir played at the Winter Gardens in Sheffield. (Picture Simon Hulme)

"We had so much fun working this event,” she said.

"Our team were singing along and dancing at the rehearsals.

"It was non-stop the whole time but it was our absolute pleasure to cook for such exciting guests.

"We met some lovely people and had a great time.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Company (HGFD) was delighted to cater for all artists, crew, media and related entourages at the glamorous MOBO Awards in Sheffield last week. (Picture contributed)

"The feedback from the artists and crew was amazing.

"We left exhausted but armed with happy memories and delighted they were all happy.”

Boasting a reputation for excellent quality of food, prepared and served by a fun, fast friendly team, HGFD can provide a fully-tailored catering service with up to three meals a day for 20 to 2,000 people including corporate events, crew catering and for HETV and movies.

For the MOBO Awards, they went the extra mile, catering for the ‘riders’ requested by the stars.

HGFD owner Linda Aikman said: “Artists need honey, lemon and ginger to help their voices, along with specific drinks, snacks – there was a lot of Monster Munch – and their dietary requirements all have to be adhered to.

"The stars are used to getting what they want and we are always ready to jump when they say how high.”

Among the big winners at the 26th MOBO Awards were Knucks, Little Simz, Sugababes and Nile Rodgers, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.