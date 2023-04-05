News you can trust since 1836
Inquest opens into sudden death of West Yorkshire Police sergeant, 40

An inquest has opened into the sudden death of a 40-year-old West Yorkshire Police officer.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST

North Yorkshire area coroner Catherine Cundy confirmed on Wednesday that Sergeant Michael Guy Hardy, known as Guy, died at his home in Knaresborough on February 23.

He was born in Scarborough in 1982, worked as a police officer and was married to Kate, a nurse.

The circumstances were that he was found unresponsive and the cause of death was given as asphyxiation.

Sergeant Guy Hardy was a Leeds-based custody officer
Sergeant Guy Hardy was a Leeds-based custody officer
The inquest was adjourned ahead of a full hearing at a later date.

Sergeant Hardy joined West Yorkshire Police in 2007 and worked in the custody suite at Leeds.

