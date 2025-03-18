Influential group is keen to work with new Harrogate Town Council after forthcoming elections

A major civic group committed to creating a strong voice for local people on key issues for the good of Harrogate says it is keen to work closely with the new Harrogate Town Council.

Members of Harrogate Town Plan Forum, who are currently preparing a neighbourhood plan to protect Harrogate’s interest after local government reorganisation, may well get their way should local Conservatives win the first elections for the new town council on May 1.

The party manifesto says, if they win, the new town council should play a leading part in creating Harrogate's Neighbourhood Plan, to help shape local developments and infrastructure.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum was launched in 2023 by Harrogate Civic Society and Zero Carbon Harrogate in attempt to fill the planning void left by the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council as part of the creation of new unitary authority North Yorkshire Council.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum was launched in 2023 an in attempt to protect Harrogate's assets and interests after the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council. (Picture contributed)

Its ultimate aim is to create a Neighbourhood Plan setting the parameters for future decisions on the shape of Harrogate and its key assets.

After liaising closely with key resident bodies, voluntary organisations and business groups in Harrogate, Harrogate Town Plan Forum is now making good progress on its goals.

Road to Harrogate Neighbourhood Plan: Key dates

November 2023: First meeting of steering group of Harrogate Town Plan Forum.

June 2024: Harrogate Town Plan Forum starts the statutory process which could eventually lead to the adoption of a neighbourhood plan.

August 2024: Harrogate Town Plan Forum submits an application to North Yorkshire Council to be designated as the ‘responsible body’ for preparing a neighbourhood plan.

January 2025: North Yorkshire Council says approves the forum’s application.

February 2025: Launch of fact-finding forum meetings to help it identify an initial set of issues and planning objectives.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum now hopes to liaise with candidates of all parties in the run-up to May’s elections to Harrogate Town Council.

Whoever wins, the new town council can appoint persons who are not its members to a steering group or committees and sub-committees.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum is asking forum members to put themselves forward for these roles.