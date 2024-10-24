Indie North Yorks brewery pays a beer tribute to Hairy Bikers after death of Dave Myers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An independent North Yorkshire brewery is reporting the success of its beer collaboration with the Hairy Bikers in the week in which Si King talked of his "struggle" following the death of his co-star Dave Myers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T&R Theakston teamed up with TV chefs and national treasures The Hairy Bikers to create new beers Triple Hop and Zesty IPA in the summer of 2023.

Such is the new beers’ popularity, they are now listed across five major supermarkets, totalling 400 stores across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-created at the Masham brewery, the beers combine Theakston’s almost 200 years of brewing expertise with the Hairy Bikers’ passion for hearty flavours and both teams are proud to see the beers continue the late Dave Myers’ legacy.

T&R Theakston brewery in North Yorkshire teamed up with TV chefs and national treasures The Hairy Bikers to create new beers Triple Hop and Zesty IPA in the summer of 2023. (Picture contributed)

The pair's first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme.

This week saw Si King admit to the Sunday Times that the past few months had been a "struggle" following the death of his co-star Dave Myers from cancer in February 24 at the age of 66.

Speaking of the collaboration with Theakston, Si King said: “It was a pleasure to work closely with the Theakston brewery team on the recipe development and tasting notes behind these beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reception they’ve have had so far has been amazing and I’m so proud that people are enjoying the beers as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

First available in Waitrose last year Triple Hop, a full-bodied textured beer with honeyed malt sweetness, subtle spiced orange and cedar overtones which has received a brilliant reception from Theakston, Hairy Biker and beer fans alike, is now also available in Tesco and Morrisons stores.

Also now listed in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s is the Hairy Bikers Zesty IPA.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston said: "We’re thrilled with the response to our Hairy Bikers beers so far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in Masham in 1827, Theakston Brewery is one of the UK’s oldest and most highly regarded traditional ale brewers with nearly 200 years of brewing expertise.

To find out more, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/