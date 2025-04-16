Indie Beer Week wins the support of Harrogate brewery as fightback grows 'fake' independents

Harrogate's Rooster's Brewery offered cut-price beer as part of Indie Beer Week. (Picture contributed)

An independent Harrogate has demonstrated its backing for Indie Beer Week in a way its customers appreciate – with great offers on its beers.

Harrogate-based independent brewery Rooster’s Brewing Co said it was proud to take part in the inaugural Indie Beer Week - a nationwide celebration of independent beer, people, and bars.

Running from April 11-20, the event centred on breweries that remain truly independent, helping drinkers make more informed choices about what they’re drinking and who they’re supporting.

Led by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), Indie Beer Week builds on the momentum of the Indie Beer campaign, which launched at the end of 2024 and has since been adopted by more than 500 UK breweries.

To mark the occasion, Rooster’s offered 15% off all beer via their web shop with the code ‘SHOPINDIE’ up to April 20, while visitors to the Brewery Taproom based in Hornbeam Park enjoyed 50p off all draught beer when quoting “I support Indie Beer!”

Both offers were Indie Beer Week only, exclusions apply.

Rooster’s Chairman, Ian Fozard, says: “At Rooster’s, we’re hugely supportive of the Indie Beer campaign and Indie Beer Week. Research shows that a significant number of people want to support locally-made, independent food and drink.

"Indie Beer Week offers a great opportunity to celebrate what makes independent beer so special.”

The campaign also draws attention to recent findings from a YouGov survey commissioned by SIBA, which revealed that 75% of people feel misled when buying beer from brands that appear independent but are owned by global corporations - a figure that rises to 81% among regular beer drinkers.

The YouGov research of more than 2,000 consumers also found that 18-24 year olds were much more likely (31%) to be aware of the Indie Beer campaign compared to just more than one in ten (11%) of general beer drinkers nationally.

Indie Beer Week saw a feast of beer festivals, tap takeovers, beer launches and other events across the UK with the support of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and others.

For more information, visit https://www.siba.co.uk/ or https://www.roosters.co.uk/