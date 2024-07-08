Independent store opens its doors in Harrogate town centre in prominent location

By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:23 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 17:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A new shop has opened in Harrogate town centre.

The independent trader has take over the spot at Unit 1, Bower House on Station Parade in Harrogate.

Until January this year, it has been the location for Party Fever where it stood for 17 years as the town’s leading party supplies retailer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When it finally closed, its owner cited “rising overheads” to blame.

The new shop, called KJK Trading, offers a wide range of gifts, including toys, games, children's activities, household supplies and more.

The company was incorporated in January 2024.

Related topics:Harrogate