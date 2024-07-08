Independent store opens its doors in Harrogate town centre in prominent location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new shop has opened in Harrogate town centre.

The independent trader has take over the spot at Unit 1, Bower House on Station Parade in Harrogate.

Until January this year, it has been the location for Party Fever where it stood for 17 years as the town’s leading party supplies retailer.

When it finally closed, its owner cited “rising overheads” to blame.

The new shop, called KJK Trading, offers a wide range of gifts, including toys, games, children's activities, household supplies and more.