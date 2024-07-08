Independent store opens its doors in Harrogate town centre in prominent location
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new shop has opened in Harrogate town centre.
The independent trader has take over the spot at Unit 1, Bower House on Station Parade in Harrogate.
Until January this year, it has been the location for Party Fever where it stood for 17 years as the town’s leading party supplies retailer.
When it finally closed, its owner cited “rising overheads” to blame.
The new shop, called KJK Trading, offers a wide range of gifts, including toys, games, children's activities, household supplies and more.
The company was incorporated in January 2024.