Independent store closes in Harrogate's Victoria Shopping Centre despite popularity of its brand

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:57 GMT
A Harrogate shop renowned for beautiful handmade items has closed down in the town centre.

It was four years ago that Boggle Hole was launched by husband and wife team Andrew and Melanie Turner in Barkers Arcade in Northallerton, where it still is.

Such is the independent store's popularity, it opened a new 'Little Boggle Hole' shop in Harrogate in 2022 - and a third shop at Green Dragon Yard in Knaresborough in 2023.

But the retail unit in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate which had been used by Boggle Hole is now empty and cleared out.

The retail unit in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate which had been used by popular shop Boggle Hole is now empty and cleared out. (Picture contributed)The retail unit in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate which had been used by popular shop Boggle Hole is now empty and cleared out. (Picture contributed)
The retail unit in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate which had been used by popular shop Boggle Hole is now empty and cleared out. (Picture contributed)

Boggle Hole is renowned for being a one-stop-shop for quality handmade, handcrafted and hand-finished products by wonderful Yorkshire crafters, makers, artists, artisans and designers.

A mecca for quality gifts, it offers jewellery, fused/stained glassware, greeting cards/prints, dog accessories, homeware, artisan soaps, home decor, candles/diffusers, children’s clothing and much more.

More information at: https://boggleholeyorkshire.co.uk/

