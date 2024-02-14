Independent slams North Yorkshire fire service's new plans as 'cuts wrapped up in sham consultation'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate district man Keith Tordoff said supporting the measures in the new Risk and Resource Model for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was a case of cuts, wrapped up in the "sham of consultation".

The former police officer and former chair Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, said the decision by the current Tory Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to approve the fire service’s proposed changes would undermine cover across the county, including Harrogate.

"I have great concerns for the people of York and North Yorkshire that they are being put at risk by this new model,” said Mr Tordoff, who received the MBE in 2018.

Independent candidate Keith Tordoff MBE from Pateley Bridge, who is running to be the first elected mayor of York and North Yorkshire, pictured at Harrogate Fire Station. Mr Tordoff claims changes to fire services are simply reductions in fire cover. (Picture contributed)

"We need to focus on if there are enough fire fighters and equipment available.

"From what I have seen so far, it looks like the new plan has been put together to fit the available budget, and that is just wrong.

"People need to be able to sleep at night knowing that the emergency services are there if they need them.

"I don't believe I will sleep well knowing these changes are going in."

The decision to support the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Risk and Resource Model 2022-25, follows a public consultation across the county in 2022 which garnered 1,300 responses.

Mr Tordoff is criticising both the validity of the consultation and many of its conclusions.

In particular, he questions the commissioner’s support for replacing the Tactical Response fire engine in Harrogate - and in Scarborough – with an Emergency Rescue fire engine which will only be crewed during peak demand hours.

Mr Tordoff said: "The reality is that what people wanted to comment on wasn't really an option available on the form, so it predetermined the outcome greatly.

"For the survey to be a credible survey it needed to be from a professional polling company, to avoid bias in the questions."

In addition, he points out how recommendations built, in theory, on efficiency will simply reduce the number of appliances in service and the fire fighter resources available.

Mr Tordoff said: "Picking up on specific areas, the decision also includes reviewing the predetermined attendance of the Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP).

"Until now this has said there should always be an ALP for a three-story or more building, which, of course, includes houses that have extended into an attic space.

"Currently there are only three ALPs across a county the size of North Yorkshire.

"That's a single ALP in Harrogate, York and Scarborough.

"Recently the York ALP has been out of service, meaning the Harrogate ALP was going to York each day to provide coverage.”

Mr Tordoff argues the real problem facing North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is funding levels.

"Funding for the fire service looks inadequate, with a greater and greater proportion of the funding coming from further tax rises in the local precept added to each household by the commissioner,” Mr Tordoff claimed.

“We need the right cover for the county and an efficient fire service.

"I think it is difficult to trust the process that has been undertaken here.

"The whole issue of funding needs a root and branch review."