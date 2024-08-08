Independent shop is launched on beautiful Harrogate street after beginning as a small family business
Taking over the unit at 16 Montpellier Parade in the Montpellier Quarter facing the bottom of the Stray, Sunflower Bakery is one of only three similar shops – the others can be found in Boroughbridge and Thirsk.
The new bakers, which specialises in fabulous cup cakes, brilliant celebration cakes and a lot more, officially opened its doors last Saturday when the first 100 customers received a free sweet treat.
More than a shop, Sunflower Bakery is also offering children’s workshops in cake decoration and patisserie skills throughout the holidays in Harrogate and Boroughbridge.
Classes for adults will follow in the autumn, says owner Kelly Days who started the business back in 2012 from her family home called Sunflower Cottage.
The business has grown organically and exponentially over the course of ten years, said Sunflower Bakery’s founder.
"In 2017, I made the decision to grow my business and found the perfect space for my new venture,” said Kelly.
"Our stunning grade 2 listed barn, allows us to welcome up to 12 students to learn from the very best cake designers in the industry so, in Spring 2020, we launched our first online cake school, which brings learning to the comfort of your own home.
"In 2022, we relocated to North Yorkshire from Somerset and opened our first stores.”
For more information,visit: https://www.sunflower-bakery.com/