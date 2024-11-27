Independent Harrogate village shop rated in The Times as ‘one of the UK’s best farm shops'

An independent shop in a Harrogate village has been highlighted as one of the UK’s Best Farm Shops in a national newspaper.

Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop, located in the picturesque village located nine miles from Harrogate, has been featured in The Times list.

Praised for its “excellent breakfasts, fresh eggs, and family-friendly atmosphere”, the farm is family-run and offers a unique farm experience with award-winning brunch dishes, a farm shop, and a play barn for children.

The tribute in The Times to York Farm said: “This is the place to come for fresh eggs, where hens roam freely over a six-acre paddock shaded by fruit trees, alongside alpacas, pigs and pygmy goats.

Jo Hogg, Marketing Manager at Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop, said: "Shopping local means reducing food miles." (Picture contributed)

"The eggs are delicious. Buy a dozen alongside market-garden vegetables and meat.

"There’s also a restaurant where they serve a menu of egg-based dishes, from chicken pancakes with smoked bacon and maple syrup (£16.95) to garden herb frittata (£9.95).

"Children can head to the play barn, where there’s a sand pit and egg-collecting stations.”

Yolk Farm believes that, by choosing Minskip Farm Shop, visitors are not just enjoying a delicious meal, they are supporting the local economy.

Last year alone, Yolk Farm’s Christmas sales saw approximately 40% of its profits reinvested back into local businesses.

Jo Hogg, Marketing Manager at Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop, said: "Shopping local means reducing food miles, ensuring fresher ingredients, and helping sustain your community.”

In the run-up to Christmas, Yolk Farm and Minskip Farm Shop is offering the Ultimate Yorkshire Feast, available for pre-order until December 7.

Included are free-range, award-winning bronze turkeys from Easingwold, which are fed a unique diet that includes more than 10 varieties of fresh herbs.

Available to accompanying your turkey are homemade festive sides, crafted on site at Minskip Farm Shop.

Prepared with the freshest local ingredients, the side dishes capture the true essence of Yorkshire cooking:

Festive Sprouts with Smoked Bacon and Herb Butter.

Cauliflower, Leek, and Mature Cheddar Gratin.

Yorkshire Pigs in Blankets.

Yorkshire Puddings.

All the trimmings for the perfect holiday feast.

For more information, visit Yolk Farm's website at: https://www.yolkfarm.co.uk/