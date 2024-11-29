Independent Harrogate restaurant is set to expand into York in 2025

An independent Harrogate restaurant with the reputation as being one of the town's best is to open in York.

Usually, it is a case of restaurants in bigger cities coming to Harrogate.

This rare role reversal will see Pranzo, which was launched on Cold Bath Road only four years ago to almost instant success, open in a large space vacated by Yo! Sushi on Church Street in the centre of York.

Known for being stylish but relaxed with a quiet buzz, the launch of the Pranzo in York is expected to take place next spring.

Pranzo restaurant’s founder and chef Marco Greco said the York opening would see this popular Harrogate independent bring its high quality but unpretentious approach to a wider market. (Picture contributed)

With as many as 90 covers planned, it’s a big step for the independent business whose roots lie in the heart of Calabria.

Talking to the Harrogate Advertiser, Pranzo’s founder and chef Marco Greco said the York opening would see this popular independent bring its high quality but unpretentious approach to a wider market without sacrificing any of the restaurant’s standards.

"We know that there are already 30 to 40 Italian restaurants in York but we are not just another Italian restaurant,” said Marco, a young-looking late 30 something.

“There is 100 years of family history behind what we do and what we do is fresh pasta, handmade, authentic, with most ingredients imported from Italy.

"We get a lot of the same faces coming back to us because we quietly offer a nice experience from start to finish with a personal approach.

“People always go back to somewhere good.”

Specialising in authentic southern Italian cuisine and carefully-selected imported wine, Marco’s cooking is inspired by his Nonna or grandmother.

In fact, some of Nonna’s original family recipes are still on the menu to this day.

A mountainous region in the south of Italy with lovely beaches, Calabria food is infused with spices and chillis and a focus on fresh pasta and great seafood.

Pranzo offers 12 different fresh pastas but one particular favourite is Nduja paccheri, made using 'nduja, a spicy Calabrian sausage, and creamy burrata.

Every single ravioli is made by hand, as is the bread.

Significantly, the one thing Pranzo doesn’t do is pizza.