Independent Harrogate gallery's 'most beautiful' exhibition shines light on glory of Thorp Perrow Arboretum

A Harrogate gallery is being hailed for hosting probably its “most beautiful” exhibition - 40 paintings covering 12 months in the life of Thorp Perrow Arboretum.

Rich but subtle, crafted but impressionistic, there are hints of Monet in ‘Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow’ by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art gallery.

Over the decades this high quality family-run institution has presented too many memorable shows to mention, some featuring artists with an international reputation, others respected and renowned in Yorkshire, some new, unknown and undiscovered.

Even in that context, the best parts are something special, something lovely to be seen and enjoyed.

Lillies painted by British artist Rebecca Styles in 'Monet in ‘Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow’ showing at 108 Fine Art gallery, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Although the artistic journey through the different parts of the year at the 100 acres of beautiful arboretum and woodland gardens located outside Bedale 22 miles from Harrogate is, by necessity, inconsistent, the highlights are many and strong.

Working en plein air and often using natural pigments gathered on site, Rebecca Styles’s paintings respond to the arboretum’s 100 acres of historic parkland, which includes five National Plant Collections.

Her process combines direct observation with an expressive approach revealing the shifting moods, colours, and structures of the landscape as it unfolds through time.

This is Rebecca Styles’s second exhibition at 108 Fine Art, following her acclaimed debut last year with an exhibition called Art in Conversation I.

The exhibition continues at 108 Fine Art gallery, 15 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate until August 30.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-5pm.

Private appointments on request.