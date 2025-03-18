Independent Harrogate cafe marks its first anniversary under new owner Jason
When he took over the cafe from previous owner Darren Winder who had run the business since 2006, Jason Evans has out his heart and soul into it - despite the tough general climate for small traders in an era of seeming never-ending bad news on costs.
With the help of his able ‘first lieutenant" Hayley Francis, who is the Deli Bar’s longest-serving staff member, Jason has carved out his own independent business since he retired from a successful career as a software engineer.
Serving fresh sandwiches, homemade hot deli dishes and fresh ‘bean to cup’ coffees to residents, workmen and office staff has been a learning curve for Jason.
But he says he is proud of the cafe since he got the keys to the door a year ago and grateful to his loyal customers and his staff.
"It’s been a hectic year and I’ve learned a lot,” said Jason.
"My approach at the Deli Bar has been new management but the same warm welcome.
"It wasn’t, perhaps, the best time to take the plunge but the customers are great.
"We laid on free cakes to thank them.”
There have been changes along the way.
Last summer saw Jason launch a new refurbishment of the Deli Bar involving the replacement of almost all the fixtures and fittings.
Now boasting a more modern look with stylish furniture, attractive decorative wall tiling and TV displays for the cafe’s extensive menus.
The Deli Bar also caters to work events, meetings, life events and parties.
More information at: https://thedelibar.co.uk/about-us/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.