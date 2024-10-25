Independent Harrogate cafe bar celebrates award success in prestigious Yorkshire Post competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate cafe bar says it is excited to be in the running for a top Yorkshire Post award.

Since it underwent a transformative £250,000 expansion and refurbishment in early 2023, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen has become one of Harrogate’s busiest bars and a significant part of the independent scene in Harrogate.

Famed, in particular, for its pizzas, Starling was established in 2016 to create a relaxed cafe bar with equal emphasis on amazing craft beer and stunning specialist coffee, alongside simple but great quality homemade food.

Now the independent business located on Oxford Street is celebrating becoming a finalist in the Hospitality Business of the Year Award in the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

Award nomination - Owner Simon Midgely and the team at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"What a year it's been. We're absolutely chuffed to bits,” said Starling’s owner Simon Midgely whose background includes 12 years with successful Knaresborough-based food and drinks group Market Town Taverns which led the craft beer bar revolution locally.

"Just being shortlisted alongside some incredible regional hospitality giants is a massive win for us.

"A huge thank you to our amazing team, who work tirelessly to create the Starling experience we're all so proud of.

"And of course, to our wonderful customers – we couldn't have done it without you.”

Since Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen extended the ground floor in 2023. it has won a whole new audience of customers.

The award-winning Harrogate bar-cafe-restaurant boasts 16 draught beer lines and has two upstairs rooms and a outdoors garden space.

More information at: https://www.murmurationbars.co.uk/