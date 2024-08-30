Independent Harrogate bar wins top award from CAMRA less than five years after opening its doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate bar which first opened less than five years ago has won a top CAMRA award.

Since it was launched in the midst of the Covid pandemic, the taproom at Rooster's brewery in Hornbeam Park in 2020, the spacious bar has not only become a favoured drinking hole for fans of quality craft beers, it has also hosted popular events on a regular basis, including comedy nights, street food pop-ups and live music gigs.

Now it has been awarded the Best Brewery Tap by Harrogate and Ripon CAMRA (Campaign For Real Ale).

The Taproom first opened in 2020 as part of an £850,000 investment into a new, state-of-the-art brewery by the family-run Harrogate business.

Award winner - Rooster's Taproom in Harrogate first opened in 2020 as part of an £850,000 investment into a new, state-of-the-art brewery by the family-run Harrogate business (Picture contributed)

The 18 month-long expansion project was the result of the independent brewery's efforts to keep up with surging demand for its beers.

It’s the second piece of major recognition for Rooster’s in the last month.

In early August, Rooster's Brewery won three awards at the North East SIBA Keg Competition for its IPAs - Easy-Going Assassin, Tropical Assassin, Baby-Faced Assassin.

Rooster’s was first established by Sean and Alison Franklin in 1993.

In 2011 they sold it to award-winning local bar chain owner Ian Fozard and his sons Tom and Oliver.

The brewery continues to win gold medals on the international and local stage.

It is located just a short walk from Hornbeam Park train station.

Founded in 1971, CAMRA is considered one of the most successful consumer organisations across Europe.

For more information, visit: https://www.roosters.co.uk/pages/info