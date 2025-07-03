'Incredibly talented' Harrogate student swims cycles and runs her way to a place in Team GB

A Harrogate school says it is “thrilled” that one of its incredibly talented pupils is set go to the European Championships as part of Team GB.

Ruby Tetley, a Lower Sixth form pupil at Ashville College, will represent Great Britain in the under-20s category of the 2025 European Triathlon Championships, which will take place in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, at the end of August.

Such are Ruby’s abilities, that a podium finish in the recent Nottingham Outlaw Sprint Triathlon qualifying event means that she will also be jetting off with Team GB to next year’s European finals, too.

Ruby, who is a member of Leeds Bradford Triathlon Club, which develops her open water swimming skills at Otley Sailing Club, said: “The sport demands a lot of hard work and training, both in and out of the school day.

“I am delighted this has translated into some high-ranking performances which now gives me an opportunity to race against other performance triathletes in Britain and Europe.“

The recent Nottingham Outlaw Sprint Triathlon saw the Harrogate pupil who, incredibly, is still only 16 years old, swim 750 metres in open water, cycle 20 kilometres and then run 5 kilometres to finish runner-up in the under-20s race against much older athletes.

Ruby, who is on the sport’s youth talent development pathway, backed up this achievement with two medal-winning performances – securing bronze in the under-20 female category at the AG British Sprint Triathlon Championships, and then clinching silver in the English equivalent.

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “The high levels of speed and endurance that Ruby has developed to become a fast-emerging talent in the sport is testimony to her dedication.

“The whole school was thrilled to see Ruby flying the flag for Harrogate and representing her school and club, not just on a national stage but an international one, too.”

Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a co-educational independent school for pupils aged 2–18 which is located ln Green Lane in Harrogate.

It is currently beginning to wind down its boarding provision to switch to day pupils.

More information at: https://www.ashville.co.uk/